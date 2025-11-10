USC Trojans Making Early Push for Five-Star Recruit With Lofty NBA Comparison
The USC Trojans men's basketball program continues to court the next generation of elite talent, and this weekend, one of the country’s top underclassmen will be on campus.
Five-star guard Adan Diggs, ranked No. 5 nationally in the class of 2028 by Rivals, visited USC unofficially on Nov. 8, per his agent, Michael Clark. The 6-foot-4 combo guard from Millennium High School (Peoria, Arizona) also had plans to visit UCLA on Sunday, giving both Los Angeles programs a chance to make early impressions on one of the nation’s brightest young stars.
A Mature Game Beyond His Years
Diggs has become a household name among high school scouts for his polished skill set and composure against older competition. Known for his three-level scoring, playmaking vision, and defensive versatility, the sophomore has drawn national attention from programs such as LSU, Oregon, Maryland, Arizona, and West Virginia in addition to USC and UCLA.
This season at Millennium, Diggs is averaging 9.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, contributing across multiple categories while helping the Tigers earn a No. 8 preseason MaxPreps Top 25 ranking. On the AAU circuit with West Coast Elite, he’s showcased an advanced feel for tempo and spacing—thriving as both a scorer and facilitator.
High Praise and Bold Comparisons
In a detailed scouting report for On3, lead high school basketball analyst Jacob Seliga described Diggs as “one of the most polished players I’ve ever seen at such a young age,” highlighting his quiet competitiveness and relentless focus.
Seliga went on to make two striking NBA comparisons that illustrate Diggs’ long-term potential.
“Some might find it bold to compare a high school sophomore to an NBA MVP, but Diggs is a special talent that can live up to that billing,” Seliga wrote, comparing him to reinging MVP and NBA champion, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
“Both Gilgeous-Alexander and Diggs are two-way guards that can play both on and off ball and can score in a variety of ways...As potentially the best player in the 2028 class and even the 2027 class should he choose to reclassify, Diggs living up to the ceiling of an MVP is not out of realm of possibility.”
USC’s Recruiting Vision
For USC, Diggs’ visit represents more than an early look—it’s an opportunity to establish long-term credibility with the next generation of West Coast stars. Musselman’s proven track record in player development and his emphasis on guard versatility align perfectly with Diggs’ skill set.
His decision to visit USC and UCLA before other programs could signal growing interest in staying close to home on the West Coast. And while there’s been talk of a potential reclassification to the class of 2027, Diggs has not made any official announcement, focusing instead on his continued development at Millennium.
If Musselman and his staff can make a strong impression this weekend, the Trojans could become a key player in the recruitment of one of the most gifted young guards in the country—one whose ceiling could land him as the next USC talent taken in the NBA Lottery.