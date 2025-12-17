USC Trojans Basketball Shift In Recruiting Rankings After Latest Update

The USC Trojans men's basketball team has been on a roll under the leadership of coach Eric Musselman in just his second season at the helm. USC is 10-1 through their first 11 games and 1-1 in Big Ten play.

Since Musselman's arrival in South Central, he's developed the Trojans into a conference competitor in year two, landing the No. 1 recruit in the nation in freshman Alijah Arenas and the No. 7 2025 transfer class in the nation.

Now, looking towards 2026 recruits, twin brothers Darius and Adonis Ratliff have officially signed their letter of intents, boosting Musselman's recruiting class up double-digit ranks.

USC Men's Basketball Jumps 15 Places in Recruiting Rankings

Dec 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman, right, reacts during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Adonis and Darius' player rankings made big leaps, moving USC's recruiting class up 15 spots and into the top 10 at No. 9.

The brothers from White Plains, New York, both surged in the rankings, with Adonis jumping 76 places to No. 10, and Darius shooting to No. 26 from No. 52 in the SC Next 100 rankings. ESPN College Basketball analysts Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi shared what made both Darius and Adonis key to the Trojans development.

The Ratliff Twins have surged up the recruiting rankings, pushing our class into the @espn Top 10 at No. 9 📈 pic.twitter.com/b6qLpHtNfi — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 12, 2025

"The biggest winner of this most recent update was USC, which jumped from No. 24 all the way to No. 9 despite not adding any commitments," Biancardi and Borzello wrote. "The Trojans saw both of their signees make enormous leaps in the player rankings, with Adonis Ratliff rising 76 spots to No. 10, and his brother Darius Ratliff climbing from No. 52 to No. 26.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love What Ed Orgeron Said About Trojans Job

MORE: How Michigan's Fiasco Might Help USC Trojans

MORE: USC Leads For Four-Star Recruit Danny Lang as Ohio State and Oregon Apply Pressure

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Biancarid and Borzello continued and made note of the progress and the road ahead for Musselman, leaving room to continue their rise in the rankings.

"Eric Musselman's program still has irons in the fire with available top-100 prospects, so the Trojans could rise even further," the analysts continued.

The surge of Adonis and Darius in the 2026 recruiting rankings leaves a successful recruiting future for the Trojans future, and paves way for the culture that Musselman is building in South Central.

USC Men's Basketball Road In Year Two of Musselman Era

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Musselman's second season has seen massive improvement since year one, with the Trojans recently going on an 8-0 undefeated run up until their home loss to Washington. The eight game win streak marked the longest win-streak since the 2020-21 season.

Also apart of Musselman's successful season start is the impact of his transfers, including guard Chad-Baker Mazara, guard Rodney Rice and forward Ezra Ausar. Since Baker-Mazara has repped the Cardinal and Gold, he's put up historic numbers.

Currently, Baker-Mazara leads the team in average points per game with 21,9, which also leads the Big Ten and ranks fourth in the NCAA. He's also the first player in USC history to average 21.9 points per game and 1.5 blocks per game. Baker-Mazara was previously with the Auburn Tigers, where they made a historic NCAA Final Four run before his arrival in South Central.

Dec 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) drives to the basket during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Recently, Musselman shared the news of Arenas most likely hitting the hardwood next month, noting that his recovery, from his torn meniscus in July, is right on track. Having a presence like Arenas on the court for USC will be huge for Musselman, and can help Baker-Mazara through the thick of Big Ten play.

Recommended Articles