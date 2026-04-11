USC Five-Star Recruits Speak Candidly About Playing Together With the Trojans

PORTLAND, Ore. – The USC Trojans are getting closer to bringing in their top recruiting class this summer, but first, the trio of five-star commits is set to represent their countries in a showdown of high school all-stars.

In an interview with USC Trojans On SI reporter Lily Crane, Trojans five-star recruits Saniyah Hall, Sitaya Fagan and Sara Okeke discussed their upcoming freshman seasons at USC and what it’s like competing with and against each other at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit.

USC Trojans Commits Preview Freshman Seasons Together

Apr 8, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Saniyah Hall shoots during a Team USA practice at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | USA Basketball

The Trojans had the Naismith Freshman of the Year in Jazzy Davidson this past season and they’re set to return the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year, JuJu Watkins in 2026. On top of that, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb secured the No. 1 recruit for the third time in the last four cycles and brought in two of the top international recruits in the 2026 class.

While Hall is representing Team USA on Saturday night’s Nike Hoop Summit, Fagan and Okeke are playing for the World Select Team. Fagan spoke about what she’s learned about Okeke so far after World Select’s Friday practice.

“I think Sara is going to be a phenomenal part of our team at USC, and she's a phenomenal part of this team at the World,” Fagan said. “She's great on and off court, and can't wait to play with her.”

Apr 8, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Saniyah Hall drives with the basketball during a Team USA practice at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Jonae McCloud/USA Basketball

Okeke is ranked the No. 5 recruit in the SportsCenter NEXT 100, while Fagan was an early enrollee on the USC campus. Okeke recently committed to USC on March 17 after playing her final year of high school in the United States.

“I think we have a really good relationship, and being able to spend more time with her during this week helped us also to create a strong connection,” Okeke said about Fagan. “Really excited for next year.”

While Fagan and Okeke have had the chance to get a jumpstart on their chemistry building up to the Nike Hoop Summit, they’ll be competing against their future teammate. Hall expressed her confidence in the trio becoming something special at USC – but just for this weekend, she sees them as rivals.

“I think they're really talented players. But at the end of the day, USA, we got to come out with the W,” Hall said. “I seen Sitaya not too long ago, but just happy to see them here. But when game time rolls around, we're gonna be ready.”

USC Five-Star Represent Their Countries in High School All-Star Game

Apr 8, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Sitiya Fagan headshot at 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Cameron Browne

It’s not the first time that any of the recruits will represent their countries at the international level and it likely won’t be the last. Hall, Fagan and Okeke have all competed at the youth level. Hall notably won MVP at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup last summer with the U.S.

“Anytime I wear USA across my chest, it's honestly an honor,” Hall said. “But being here, end of my senior year, being able to compete with the best of the best, it's something special, and I'm not gonna take it for granted.

Hall added that it’s her last time representing the U.S. in high school. Many of the players on the U.S. team have “been at the same events for the past three years” and have built strong connections, but this is one of the last events before everyone parts ways and takes the next step in their journeys.

On the World side, Fagan is set to represent Australia, while Okeke is playing for Spain. The U.S. has a standard of success – the country is an undefeated 3-0 since the Nike Hoop Summit’s inaugural women’s game in 2023. For Fagan and Okeke, there might be motivation to get the first win but it’s also bringing attention to the skilled basketball being played in their countries.

Apr 10, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Saniyah Hall attempts a layup during a Team USA practice at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Jonae McCloud

“It's amazing, especially being the only Australian here,” Fagan said. “I feel like it's a great honor to represent my whole country. I think people underestimate us as an island a bit, and I just really want to show them that we're capable of amazing things.”

“I think it's a huge opportunity giving more visibility and being able to represent them,” Okeke said.

Fagan mentioned seeing Hall in passing during the week. Right now, it’s all friendly competition.

“We've said a few hellos,” Fagan said. “Obviously, USA and World is a big rivalry, but we are excited to play each other. And all happy smiles.”