Spain 2026 World Cup Roster Confirmed: Full List of Players, Shock History Made

Spain is under immense pressure to perform at the 2026 World Cup after underwhelming in their last three appearances at the tournament.

The 2010 world champions were dumped out in the group stage in 2014 and were eliminated in the round of 16 in both 2018 and 2022, but morale is high among the group after the triumph at Euro 2024 reminded the world of Spain’s power.

The build-up to Luis de la Fuente’s roster reveal has been plagued by injuries. Lamine Yamal had fans sweating when his Barcelona season was brought to an abrupt end, before teammate Fermín López was ruled out of the tournament with a fractured metatarsal.

Nevertheless, Spain is still expected to make some serious noise in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer, and here are the 26 players backed by De la Fuente to deliver for their country.

Spain 2026 World Cup Roster Confirmed: Full List of Players

Lamine Yamal makes the squad despite an injury scare. | Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Goalkeepers

Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

(Athletic Club) David Raya (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Joan García (Barcelona)

Defenders

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Eric García (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club)

(Athletic Club) Marc Pubill (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders

Mikel Merino (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Pedri (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Fabián (Paris Saint-Germain)

(Paris Saint-Germain) Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Gavi (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Rodri (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Álex Baena (Atlético Madrid)

Forwards

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

(Real Sociedad) Dani Olmo (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

(Athletic Club) Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace)

(Crystal Palace) Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo)

(Celta Vigo) Víctor Múñoz (Osasuna)

(Osasuna) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

No Real Madrid Players

Dean Huijsen misses out. | Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press/Getty Images

For the first time in the illustrious history of the World Cup, not a single member of the Spain roster plays their club soccer with Real Madrid.

Striker Gonzalo García was never likely to be picked—although he does make up part of the supporting group in training—but Madrid fans had hoped to see at least one member of their Spanish defensive group make the cut. Center back Dean Huijsen appeared to be the best bet, but the 21-year-old has been surprisingly left out.

Likewise, there are no places for Raúl Asencio or left back duo Álvaro Carreras and Fran García. Even Dani Carvajal, who is leaving Madrid this summer, has been overlooked by De la Fuente.

In truth, things have been trending in this direction for Madrid for several years now. Los Blancos had no representatives in the Euro 2020 roster and only three at Euro 2024—Carvajal, Joselu and Nacho Fernández.

Huijsen has been a regular under De la Fuente when healthy. He was part of the March roster and played 90 minutes in Spain’s most recent fixture, a 0–0 draw with Egypt, but has clearly not done enough to earn a spot in the World Cup roster.

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