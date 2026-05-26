USC's Offensive Recruiting Outlook Heading Into Official Visit Season

USC will begin hosting high school recruits for official visits this weekend.

With most of the Trojans 2027 class is assembled, they will only take two to three more recruits in this class, with the third most likely coming in the fall. Let’s take a look at what USC has on the offensive side of the ball.

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Evangelical Christian Academy (La.) four-star quarterback and LSU commit Peyton Houston is the only signal-caller the Trojans have offered in the 2027 cycle, according to 247Sports.

USC is continuing to evaluate quarterbacks, but Riley has always been diligent when it comes to recruiting the most important position in the sport. There’s still a good chance the Trojans don’t take a quarterback at all this cycle and dive into the portal after the season. Quarterbacks Jayden Maiava and Sam Huard are both in their final season of eligibility.

Last cycle, USC signed four-star freshman Jonas Williams, who is the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster. The Trojans are also high on 2026 Chino Hills (Calif.) three-star quarterback Alex Medyn, who will join the team as a preferred walk-on.

Offensive Skill Position Recruiting Class

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

Hamilton Christian Academy (La.) three-star running back and commit Javon Vital will mark the third consecutive year the Trojans have landed a recruit from Louisiana, joining sophomore defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and freshman receiver Roderick Tezeno, who has been training with Vital this spring. A high school quarterback, Vital can be an offensive chess piece.

At receiver, the Trojans hold a commitment from Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver Quentin Hale, a top 50 recruit, and Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star receiver Roye Oliver III, who reclassified from the 2028 cycle earlier this month. Oliver was named the MaxPreps Sophomore Player of the Year and a first team All-American, alongside USC freshman receivers Boobie Feaster and Trent Mosley last fall.

There are no plans to replace four-star receiver Eli Woodard, who decommitted this month. Instead, USC’s focus is on securing Hale and Oliver. The Trojans also landed a commitment from San Mateo (Calif.) Serra three-star tight end Jace Cannon in April.

Offensive Line Class

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

USC was able to flip Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder from Oregon in March. Fielder is the third Ducks commit in the past two cycles the Trojans have flipped.

Fielder originally committed to Oregon in early February but an offer from his hometown school in late February gave the top 100 prospect something to think about. Fielder’s grandfather and uncle won a national championship with USC and his father also graduated from Southern Cal. He is the Trojans lone commit on the offensive line.

Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Bertola is a high priority target for USC this summer. They will host the Hawaii native for the first time this weekend for his official visit, which means the Trojans have one chance to make a lasting impression as Bertola has official visits scheduled with Cal and BYU as well and one with Texas is in the works.

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