USC's Jazzy Davidson Meets Up With NBA Legend At Award Ceremony

USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson received her USBWA (United States Basketball Writer Assoication) National Freshman of the year award in St. Louis earlier this week. While at this event, Davidson caught up with basketball legend Magic Johnson.

Johnson was honored with the 2026 USBWA Dean Smith Award for his philanthropic work and community impact.

Jazzy Davison and Magic Johnson Attend Award Ceremony

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots against the Clemson Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Jazzy Davidson had an incredible freshman season with the Trojans in 2025-26. She led USC in points (17.9), rebounds (5.6), assists (4.1), steals (2.0), and blocks (2.0) per game. Davidson brought home a lot of hardware for his performance during the season.

She was named the USBWA National Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, First-team All-Big Ten, Big Ten All-Defensive Team, and Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Magic Johnson is arguably the greatest point guard in NBA history. Johnson played 13 seasons in the NBA, all for the Los Angeles Lakers starting in 1979. His final season was in 1995-96.

Feb 22, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Magic Johnson at unveiling of statue of former Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For his career, Johnson averaged 19.5 points, 11.2 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game. Johnson is a five-time NBA champion, 12-time All-Star, three-time league MVP, three-time Finals MVP, and made 10 All-NBA teams. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

For Los Angeles sports fans, it was a cool sight to see these two star guards together, receiving honors.

“Magic and Jazzy,” USC’s basketball account posted on social media. “Two bigtime LA guards.”

Magic & Jazzy.



Two bigtime LA guards ✨ pic.twitter.com/XX8TkgSjVT — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) April 16, 2026

Johnson also posted on social media a picture with Davidson and also Saint Louis Bilikens center Robbie Avila, who was in attendance.

“I had the privilege of hanging out with two amazing basketball players,” Johnson captioned his X post with. “USBWA Freshman of the Year —Jazzy Davidson (Guard at USC) and Robbie Avila (Center at St. Louis University).

United States Basketball Writer’s Association, thank you for honoring me with an award named after Hall of Fame Coach Dean Smith - recognizing my philanthropic contributions in communities across the country.



I had the privilege of hanging out with two amazing basketball… pic.twitter.com/oec8veDm9X — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 14, 2026

Potential Jazzy Davidson, JuJu Watkins Backcourt for USC

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Trojans finished the 2025-26 season with an overall record of 18-14. In a stacked Big Ten conference, USC went 9-9 in league play, They earned a No. 9 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. USC won their first round game against the No. 8 seeded Clemson Tigers in overtime before falling the No. 1 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks in the second round.

With Davidson coming back to USC for another season and also the return from injury of star guard JuJu Watkins, the Trojans could very well be right back in contention for a national title in 2026-27.

JuJu Watkins was the 2025 AP Player of the Year in women’s college basketball, leading the Trojans to a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Her season came to an abrupt ending when she tore her ACL in the second round. Not only did this sideline Watkins for the remainder of the tournament, but also the entire 2025-26 season.

She is set to return for the 2026-27 and she’ll have another elite backcourt member with her in Davidson.

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