Winners and Losers from USC's Win Over Lamar in College Station Regional

The USC Trojans kept their College World Series hopes alive with a 19-6 win over the Lamar Cardinals. USC dropped their opening game in the College Station Regional to the Texas State Bobcats and needed a win against Lamar to keep the season going. They did exactly that.

Here are the winner and losers from Saturday’s victory.

Winners

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Adrian Lopez (5) waves off a teammate as he tags first base during the ninth inning against Saint Mary's at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Adrian Lopez, USC First Baseman

Adrian Lopez wasted no time getting the scoring going on Saturday afternoon. In the top of then first inning with a runner on, Lopez launched a two-run home run to left field to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead. They would not look back.

Lopez came up again in the second inning, this time hitting an RBI double to extend the USC lead to 60.

USC's Bullpen

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Mason Edwards showed why he is the ace of the USC pitching staff in the first four innings, but he got hit around in the fifth inning. Edwards did not start in the Trojans regional opener against Texas State and instead was saved for this elimination game. He threw 4.1 innings, allowing five hits and five earned.

Edwards took the mound with a five-run lead already in his back pocket. After he left the game the USC bullpen sealed the deal. Pitchers Chase Herrell, Ben Cushnie, Rohan Kasanagottu, and Henry Chabot allowed just one run in their 4.2 innings of work.

Losers

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lamar Cardinals' Regional Hopes

The Lamar Cardinals had a short stay in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Off the heels of a 7-5 defeat to Texas A&M on Friday, the Cardinals didn’t have enough to stave on elimination against USC.

This was the first NCAA Tournament appearance for Lamar since 2010 and within roughly 24 hours, they had lost twice to be sent home.

Lamar's Pitching Staff

It was a day to forget for the Lamar Cardinals pitching staff. In nine innings of work, they allowed 19 hits and 19 runs. Pitcher Travis Lutz got the start and got rocked right away, yielding seven earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.

USC Moving On

With the win, USC will advance and play in another elimination game. They will face off against the loser in the game between Texas A&M and Texas State. On Friday, Texas State beat USC while Texas A&M beat Lamar to advance to this game.

For USC to advance past this regional, they will need to string together three more wins in a row. If they get past the loser of the Texas State-Texas A&M game, they will then have to beat the winner of that game two times in a row. If they do so, they will advance to the Super Regionals.

USC is seeking their first appearance in the College World Series since 2001. The Trojans program as a whole has a lot of success, winning 12 national titles with the most recent coming in 1998.

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