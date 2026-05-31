Winners and Losers from USC's Win Over Lamar in College Station Regional
In this story:
The USC Trojans kept their College World Series hopes alive with a 19-6 win over the Lamar Cardinals. USC dropped their opening game in the College Station Regional to the Texas State Bobcats and needed a win against Lamar to keep the season going. They did exactly that.
Here are the winner and losers from Saturday’s victory.
Winners
Adrian Lopez, USC First Baseman
Adrian Lopez wasted no time getting the scoring going on Saturday afternoon. In the top of then first inning with a runner on, Lopez launched a two-run home run to left field to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead. They would not look back.
Lopez came up again in the second inning, this time hitting an RBI double to extend the USC lead to 60.
USC's Bullpen
Mason Edwards showed why he is the ace of the USC pitching staff in the first four innings, but he got hit around in the fifth inning. Edwards did not start in the Trojans regional opener against Texas State and instead was saved for this elimination game. He threw 4.1 innings, allowing five hits and five earned.
Edwards took the mound with a five-run lead already in his back pocket. After he left the game the USC bullpen sealed the deal. Pitchers Chase Herrell, Ben Cushnie, Rohan Kasanagottu, and Henry Chabot allowed just one run in their 4.2 innings of work.
Losers
Lamar Cardinals' Regional Hopes
The Lamar Cardinals had a short stay in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Off the heels of a 7-5 defeat to Texas A&M on Friday, the Cardinals didn’t have enough to stave on elimination against USC.
This was the first NCAA Tournament appearance for Lamar since 2010 and within roughly 24 hours, they had lost twice to be sent home.
Lamar's Pitching Staff
It was a day to forget for the Lamar Cardinals pitching staff. In nine innings of work, they allowed 19 hits and 19 runs. Pitcher Travis Lutz got the start and got rocked right away, yielding seven earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
USC Moving On
With the win, USC will advance and play in another elimination game. They will face off against the loser in the game between Texas A&M and Texas State. On Friday, Texas State beat USC while Texas A&M beat Lamar to advance to this game.
For USC to advance past this regional, they will need to string together three more wins in a row. If they get past the loser of the Texas State-Texas A&M game, they will then have to beat the winner of that game two times in a row. If they do so, they will advance to the Super Regionals.
USC is seeking their first appearance in the College World Series since 2001. The Trojans program as a whole has a lot of success, winning 12 national titles with the most recent coming in 1998.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1