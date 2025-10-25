USC's Josh Cohen Joins Elite Group of Players After NBA G-League Draft
Former USC Trojans forward Josh Cohen was selected with the 14th pick in the 2025 NBA G-League Draft by the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday. The Skyforce is the G-League affiliate for the Miami Heat. Cohen was one of the key depth pieces for USC in their first season under coach Eric Musselman. Now, Cohen will get the chance to showcase his skills at the professional basketball level.
The Trojans finished the 2024-25 season with a 17-18 record, which included going 7-13 in Big Ten play. USC missed the NCAA Tournament, but competed in the College Basketball Crown, winning one game against Tulane, before falling 60-59 to Villanova in the second round.
Cohen's College Career With USC, UMass, and Saint Francis
In his one season with the Trojans, Cohen played in 33 games for USC, averaging 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. Before transferring to USC for the 2024-25 season, Cohen played four seasons with the Saint Francis Red Flash from 2019 to 2023 and a year with the UMass Minutemen.
Cohen's best season with the Red Flash came in his fourth year, when he averaged 21.8 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. With UMass during the 2023-24 season, Cohen averaged 15.9 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. UMass finished the season with a 20-11 overall record, falling 73-59 to the VCU Rams in the Atlantic 10 Tournament Quarterfinal.
Last season with USC, Cohen had eight games where he scored in double figures for the Trojans. Cohen scored a season high of 19 points in two separate wins, including against Idaho State and UT Arlington. Against Big Ten opponents, he scored in double figures once, scoring 12 points, five rebounds, and one assist in USC's 92-67 win over Penn State on Feb. 11.
Other Big Ten Players Drafted In the First Round of the 2025 NBA G-League Draft
Cohen was one of three Big Ten players who were selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA G-League Draft. Penn State guard Ace Baldwin Jr was drafted with the third overall pick by the Capital City Go-Go, and former Michigan forward Tray Jackson was selected at No. 18 by the Birmingham Squadron.
In his college career, Baldwin played three seasons with VCU and two with the Nittany Lions from 2023 to 2025. Last season with Penn State, Baldwin averaged 14.0 points per game, 7.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.
Jackson played at two other schools in addition to Michigan, which included Seton Hall and Missouri. In his college career with those three schools, Jackson averaged 5.3 points per game, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists.