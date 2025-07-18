USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins, Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels Dating Rumors Escalate
JuJu Watkins and Jayden Daniels' dating rumors escalated recently after a video surfaced showing the USC Trojan women’s basketball star and the Washington Commanders quarterback together at her birthday party. The clip quickly went viral, sparking widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship. Fans and media alike have taken notice, driving a surge of online conversations around the two athletes, both of whom have rising profiles in their respective sports.
Watkins is a standout guard for the USC Trojans women’s basketball team who suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the NCAA Tournament on March 24, 2025. The injury, which occurred in the second round against Mississippi State, will sideline her for presumably the entire 2025-26 season.
Despite the setback, Watkins remains a key figure for the Trojans, admired for her talent and leadership on the court. Her recovery is expected to be a major storyline for the program moving forward.
Jayden Daniels is now entering his second NFL season as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders and has already made a significant impact in the league. His breakout rookie campaign elevated his national profile and made him one of the most talked-about young quarterbacks in football.
A product of Arizona State and LSU, Daniels does not have a USC connection, but his growing association with Watkins has drawn increased attention from Trojan fans and national media alike.
As for his future, the 2025 season is all about consistency. After a strong first year, the challenge now shifts to avoiding the dreaded sophomore slump. Coaches often emphasize that year two isn’t about dramatic improvement, but about proving sustained success. The goal is simple: don’t take a step backward.
MORE: USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide With Most 5-Star Commits in Recruiting Class?
MORE: Ranking NIL, Recruiting Powerhouses: Texas Tech, Texas Longhorns, USC Surprising Rank
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Luke Wafle's Status Changes In Updated Recruiting Rankings
The dating rumors first began back in March, after several photos and Instagram interactions between the two appeared to show them spending time together in Los Angeles. But the birthday video marks the most visible moment yet, and it has reignited speculation across sports blogs and celebrity gossip accounts.
Watkins remains fully engaged with the USC program despite her injury. She has stayed close to the team and is reportedly making progress. Despite losing Watkins for what could be the entire 2025-26 season, USC is looking to build on last year’s momentum without its top player on the floor.
Watkins' off-court presence continues to have a significant impact in the college sports world. She remains a central figure in USC’s recruiting efforts and NIL strategy. Her status as a national icon has helped the Trojans attract elite talent, including 2025 signee Jazzy Davidson.
For USC, Watkins’ visibility remains a valuable asset. Her connection to Daniels, whether romantic or not, only amplifies her star power at a time when the program is pushing to elevate its national brand and compete for future NCAA Tournament titles.
As of now, neither Watkins nor Daniels has commented publicly on the rumors. But if the buzz continues to grow, both may eventually have to address it.