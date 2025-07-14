All Trojans

USC Trojans Women’s Basketball Freshman Impresses On Global Stage at U19 World Cup

The USC Trojans women’s basketball program is already seeing early returns from one of its most high-profile additions in recent memory. Five-star freshman guard Jazzy Davidson is turning heads at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in the Czech Republic, showcasing the same elite skill set and poise that made her one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation.

Nathan Fusco

Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Jazzy Davidson (6) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against McDonald's All American East at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Jazzy Davidson (6) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against McDonald's All American East at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans women’s basketball team may not have to wait long for its next breakout star. Incoming freshman guard Jazzy Davidson is already making waves this summer, putting her all-around game on display at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in the Czech Republic. It’s a strong international debut for the five-star recruit, who headlines a USC freshman class loaded with talent and national expectations.

Davidson started and shined in Team USA’s opening win over South Korea, finishing with 10 points, four assists, and two rebounds in just over 17 minutes of playing time. She posted a game-best plus-minus of +33, reflecting the immediate impact of her composure and basketball IQ. Whether pushing the pace in transition or initiating offense, Davidson has brought versatility and maturity to a U.S. roster filled with elite talent.

USC Women’s Basketball Freshman Impresses On Global Stage at U19 World Cup.
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Jazzy Davidson (6) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against McDonald's All American East at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Her showing is no surprise to those who followed her high school career. The 6-foot-1 combo guard averaged 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks as a senior at Clackamas High School in Oregon.

A four-time Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Year and McDonald’s All-American, Davidson capped her prep career as the No. 3-ranked recruit in the 2025 class, per ESPN. She committed to USC over UConn, UCLA, Duke, and TCU and officially signed her National Letter of Intent on Nov. 13, 2024.

MORE: USC Trojans' Key Transfer In Danger Of Missing Season Due To Waiver Issues


MORE: Miami Hurricanes to Land 4-Star Recruit Breck Kolojay Over USC Trojans?

MORE: USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks Schedule Visits with 5-Star Recruit Tajh Ariza

USC Women’s Basketball Freshman Impresses On Global Stage at U19 World Cup.
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Jazzy Davidson (6) shoots the ball against McDonald's All American East wing Deniya Prawl (25) during the first half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Davidson’s national profile began to soar in 2023 and hit another level last summer when she helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup. She was one of the most consistent two-way players on the roster, averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 blocks, and a team-high 2.7 steals per game.

In the gold medal game against Canada, she tallied nine points, four assists, two rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Off the court, Davidson’s résumé is just as impressive. She maintained a 3.6 GPA, served on her school’s Athletic Leadership Council, and volunteered through charitable efforts like the Winter Blitz initiative. Her commitment to community service was one of the reasons she earned consideration for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year, joining a list of past winners that includes Candace Parker and Paige Bueckers.

USC Women’s Basketball Freshman Impresses On Global Stage at U19 World Cup
Mar 31, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans huddle against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Davidson now returns to international play as Team USA continues group stage competition in the U19 World Cup, facing Israel next. As the tournament progresses, her steady presence and two-way play could be critical in leading Team USA on another title run.

For USC fans, Davidson’s performances serve as a preview of what’s to come in Los Angeles. Her ability to fill multiple roles in different lineups adds unique value to USC’s backcourt, especially following the departure of JuJu Watkins to the WNBA in a few years.

With the nation watching and expectations rising, Davidson appears poised to become the face of the next era of USC women’s basketball.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is beat writer for USC Trojans on SI. Nathan is an experienced Copy Editor and SEO Lead with a passion for sports, esports, and content development. Having spent seven years with Minute Media, Nathan played a pivotal role in the growth of DBLTAP Esports, where they helped transform the platform from a sports subsection into a prominent brand within the esports industry. As a founding editor, they contributed to DBLTAP's rise, earning it a finalist nomination for "Best Coverage Site" at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. In addition to their editorial expertise, Nathan managed a team of writers and editors while overseeing SEO responsibilities for DBLTAP, optimizing content to enhance visibility and engagement. Their work also included building and running a national internship program in collaboration with dozens of colleges and universities, offering opportunities to aspiring content creators. When not watching USC or all things Big Ten, you can catch Nathan coaching high school football or competing in powerlifting. Go NYJ!

Home/Basketball