USC Trojans Receive Surprising NIL Ranking Compared To Recruiting Powerhouses
The USC Trojans find themselves just outside the top five in college football programs spending the most on NIL deals, according to a recent survey. Despite landing major recruiting wins like five-star tight end Mark Bowman, whose Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) package reportedly could reach between $8 million and $10 million, USC’s overall roster spending has not yet cracked the upper echelon of college football’s biggest spenders.
In a recent survey, On3's Pete Nakos asked 17 key stakeholders across college football, including head coaches, administrators, general managers, NIL collectives, and agents, asking which programs they believed spent the most money to build their 2025 rosters. Texas, Texas Tech, and Ohio State topped the list with USC receiving votes but ranking seventh overall.
The survey reflects the evolving landscape of college football recruiting, where booster groups and institutional revenue sharing have combined to fuel soaring NIL expenditures. While the Trojans have made headlines with Bowman’s unprecedented NIL deal, a key factor in securing one of the nation’s top recruiting classes, this singular splash has not translated into USC becoming a top overall spender in NIL payouts across their full roster.
Led by coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden, USC has built strong recruiting momentum, securing 27 commitments for the 2026 class, including multiple top prospects from Southern California. Bowman’s commitment remains a standout NIL story, highlighting the program’s ability to attract elite talent with lucrative financial backing.
MORE: USC Trojans' Key Transfer In Danger Of Missing Season Due To Waiver Issues
MORE: Miami Hurricanes to Land 4-Star Recruit Breck Kolojay Over USC Trojans?
MORE: USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks Schedule Visits with 5-Star Recruit Tajh Ariza
Still, the broader competition in NIL spending is fierce. Programs such as Texas, Texas Tech, and Ohio State reportedly spend north of $25 million annually on NIL deals, dwarfing USC’s known commitments. This dynamic suggests that while the Trojans are leveraging high-profile deals effectively, other programs have deployed deeper, more widespread NIL investments to construct their rosters.
USC's position outside the top five spenders could mean a few different things.
For one, that means there is more to use, but they're struggling to land certain recruits. Just because you're set on spending a large sum doesn't mean some other program can't offer the same, and you'll still lose out on the recruit. Or USC has limits, even for a program based out of Los Angeles.
It is highly unlikely USC can't keep up with the top spenders, so it's all about recruiting.
As college football continues to adjust to the new era of athlete compensation, USC’s ability to remain competitive both on the field and in the NIL marketplace will be critical. The Bowman deal showcased their potential to make major NIL moves, but breaking fully into the top tier of NIL spenders may require broader roster investment or sustained high-profile signings in the coming seasons.
In a NIL-driven landscape, USC remains a major player. However, this latest survey reminds fans and insiders alike that the arms race for top-tier talent is as heated as ever, with many programs pushing the limits to build championship-caliber teams. The Trojans will need to continue evolving their NIL strategy if they want to climb higher in the rankings of college football’s biggest spenders.