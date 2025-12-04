How Chris Henry Jr.'s Decision Will Impact USC Trojans Recruiting Class Ranking
The USC Trojans are building an elite recruiting class of 2026. 35 players have signed their letter of intent with USC through the early signing period. The Trojans have held onto the No. 1 class in the nation, but there is a chance the Oregon Ducks overtake USC.
One of the biggest storylines throughout the early signing period has been the pursuit of five-star wide receiver recruit Chris Henry Jr. With Ohio State’s offensive coordinator leaving for USF, Henry Jr. has not signed with Ohio State, leaving the door open for other programs.
Though the USC Trojans were also targeting Henry Jr., the program has fallen out of the race. Instead, the two programs pushing to flip Henry Jr.’s commitment are the Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns. Oregon holds the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the nation, and a commitment from Henry Jr. would push the Ducks to the No. 1 spot over USC.
The USC Trojans' class score on 247Sports, which has them as the No. 1-ranked class, is 305.47. If Oregon receives a commitment from Henry Jr., its class score would change to 307.42, thus moving the Ducks to the No. 1 spot.
USC Trojans Building Elite Recruiting Class
While there is a chance the USC Trojans lose out on the No. 1 recruiting class, that does not take away from the team the program is building.
The Trojans made a big swing on the first day of the early signing period, landing four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Similar to Henry Jr., Dixon-Wyatt was committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but with staff changes and the Trojans' pursuit, he flipped his commitment to USC.
One of the biggest takeaways from USC’s recruiting class this season is that the Trojans’ hiring of general manager Chad Bowden is proving to be significant. When Bowden took the position, he emphasized the importance of recruiting. Not only have the Trojans signed big-time players, but the program is building a wall against California. In-state recruiting has been a weakness for USC in recent years.
57 percent of USC’s recruiting class is from California. Keeping the top players in-state is a critical aspect of building a program and will keep the Trojans a top team for years to come.
The Trojans are not just signing several in-state players, but many of the top signees are from the state of California:
5-Star Mark Bowman, TE
5-Star Keenyi Pepe, OT
4-Star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, WR
4-Star Tomuhini Topui, DL
Five-star tight end Mark Bowman is one of the biggest signees from the class of 2026. He is not only a talented athlete, but he also played a critical role in Dixon-Wyatt’s recruitment, both playing high school football together at Mater Dei.
The elite recruiting class and signing 35 players demonstrates the belief in the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley. The incoming players know USC can be a College Football Playoff team and want to be a part of the program as they compete for a national title.
USC hit several positions in recruiting, bringing in elite talent across the roster. While there is a chance USC loses the spot of the No. 1 recruiting class, the Trojans are still building a strong team to compete for the next several years.
