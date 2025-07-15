USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide With Most 5-Star Commits in Recruiting Class?
The USC Trojans are one of the few teams in the country that have multiple five-star commits in the recruiting class of 2026. USC is joined by the Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, and Georgia Bulldogs and for the most five-star commits.
USC Trojans Among Teams With Multiple Five-Star Commits
According to Rivals Industry, there are six teams that have multiple five-star commits; Alabama with four, Oregon with three, Texas with three, LSU with two, Georgia with two, and USC with two.
Alabama’s 2026 five-star commits are linebacker Xavier Griffin, wide receiver Cederian Morgan, cornerback Jorden Edmonds, and safety Jireh Edwards.
Oregon’s 2026 five-star commits are offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, safety Jett Washington, and tight end Kendre Harrison.
Texas’s 2026 five-star commits are quarterback Dia Bell, linebacker Tyler Atkinson, and edge rusher Richard Wesley.
LSU’s 2026 five-star commits are athlete Lamar Brown and wide receiver Tristen Keys.
Georgia’s 2026 five-star commits are quarterback Jared Curtis and tight end Kaiden Prothro.
USC’s 2026 five-star commits are tight end Mark Bowman and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.
USC and Georgia Going Back and Forth for Top ranked 2026 Class
The USC Trojans and Georgia Bulldogs have been going back and forth for the top spot on On3’s Rivals class of 2026 recruiting rankings. USC currently has 31 commits while Georgia is at 28. Here is the complete top 10.
1. USC Trojans
2. Georgia Bulldogs
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
4. Texas A&M Aggies
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
6. Texas Longhorns
7. LSU Tigers
8. Ohio State Buckeyes
9. Oregon Ducks
10. Michigan Wolverines
This is massive step forward for Lincoln Riley and the USC football program. USC had the 15th ranked recruiting class for 2025 with 25 commits. 2024 was ranked even lower at No. 18 with 23 commits. USC had just one five-star recruit total between their 2024 and 2025 classes with class of 2025 quarterback Husan Longstreet.
With Lincoln Riley heading into his fourth season as coach in Los Angeles after back-to-back underwhelming seasons, USC needed some sort of momentum heading into 2025. Now, they have it.
USC finished the 2024 season with a record of 7-6. It was a promising start to the season as they defeated the LSU Tigers in Week One and then dominated the Utah State Aggies in Week Two, but it was downhill from there as they finished the regular season losing six of their final 10 games. The Trojans biggest issue was closing out games.
USC held a fourth quarter lead in five of their six losses against the Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins, and Washington Huskies. The Trojans lost these five games by a combined 15 points. Clearly, they will have to be a much better fourth quarter team in 2025.