USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Eyes Another Record In Big Ten Tournament Run
USC Trojans superstar sophomore JuJu Watkins is no stranger to history. In her young career, she’s etched her name amongst the greatest to ever play women’s basketball. Prior to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game against UCLA, Watkins has been adding to that history throughout the weekend.
JuJu Watkins is just four 30-point games away from tying USC Trojans legend Cheryl Miller for the most 30-point games in program history. As just a sophomore, Watkins has remarkably already moved into the top ten all-time scoring list in program history after her performance against the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinal game of the Big Ten Tournament.
If the Trojans advance deep into the NCAA Tournament, Watkins could catch Miller in her second season of college basketball.
Against the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals, Watkins scored 20 points, 16 of which came in the second half, and most of those in the fourth quarter. That marked Watkins' 52nd 20 point or more game in the last two seasons, more than any other player in women’s college basketball. Watkins also stands alone as the woman with the most individual 20-point games this season.
“Looks like she takes really good care of her body… to be able to do different things on the court. I think that was one of my strengths. There really wasn’t an area of the game that I couldn’t be pretty effective in. And so she’s got the full package…Offensively, she’s a bucket. I enjoyed scoring, just like Juju does...she’s smooth. Love watching her game. She’s a competitor,” said women’s basketball icon Maya Moore of Watkins.
Moore went on to liken Watkins to herself, which is a compliment of the highest order. Moore is believed to be the greatest women’s basketball player ever by a large faction of fans, and she has the accolades for those fans to support that claim. Having a player of that stature co-sign Watkins’ game at such a young age is a tremendous honor.
According to OptaStats, a sports data company, JuJu Watkins - currently averaging 24.7 points, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game - would be the first DI basketball player from the men's or women's side to average at least 24 points, three assists, two steals and two blocks in season in the last 25 years. Watkins' trajectory has her on a path we have not yet seen from a women's college basketball player.
In five career games against UCLA, Watkins has put up 27 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, two steals. 32 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, three steals. 33 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, two steals. 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks, five assists. 30 points, three rebounds, three blocks, two steals. If those previous performances are any indication, today could yield a special performance from Watkins.