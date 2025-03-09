USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Eyes Another Record In Big Ten Tournament Run

JuJu Watkins - currently averaging 24.7 points, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game - would be the first DI basketball player (men's or women's) to average at least 24.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in season in the last 25 years. pic.twitter.com/ng5kRoKQW2