USC Trojans vs. Kansas State Wildcats 3 Keys To Victory: UConn, Elite Eight At Stake

The 1-seed USC Trojans are taking on the 5-seed Kansas State Wildcats in a Sweet 16 matchup that will be heavily watched due to the loss of JuJu Watkins for the Trojans. Will USC be able to keep their offense running without Watkins?

Gabriel Duarte

Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Tournament game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans women's basketball team is back in the Sweet 16 as they take on Kansas State on Saturday, March 29. USC is looking to get back into the Elite Eight after making a run last season, falling just short of the program's first Final Four appearance since 1986.

It won't be easy for the Women of Troy as they will have to overcome the loss of their star, JuJu Watkins, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in their second-round win over Mississippi State.

1. Avoid sluggish start

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Kayleigh Heckel (9) lets out a yell after hitting a 3-point basket during the third quarter of an NCAA Tournament second round game at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Watkins is one of, if not the best player in the country. Of course her absence is going to negatively affect the Trojans, as it would any team.

However, despite the loss of Watkins, the Trojans must roll on and can't afford to have a slow start against a Kansas State team that isn't afraid to get scrappy when needed. USC is young at the guard spot and has plenty of depth to replace Watkins' minutes, but if they can get three-fourths of Watkins' production, the Trojans should be in a good spot to go.

Expect USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb to rely on freshman guard Kayleigh Heckel, who could have her breakout moment this tournament with Watkins sidelined. Heckel dropped 13 points in the team's second-round win over Mississippi State.

2. Talia von Oelhoffen

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Talia von Oelhoffen and Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Jerkaila Jordan (2) during an NCAA Tournament second round game at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

When guard Talia von Oelhoffen transferred into USC from Oregon State, many thought she would be the missing piece to unlocking a deep tournament run for the Trojans. Although, things haven't gone exactly according to plan for von Oelhoffen, she know has a chance to showcase her talent without having to take a backseat to Watkins on the offensive end.

With Watkins commanding the ball for a majority of the offensive possessions for USC, von Oelhoffen has adjusted to a new role, one that doesn't require her to have the ball at all times like she did at Oregon State.

In her newfound role last game, TVO produced six assists to only two turnovers, a stark contrast to her previous games. USC doesn't need von Oelhoffen to score every possesion, but if she's able to pass the ball efficiently and play sound defense, it could lead to a fairy tale ending for the senior guard.

3. No 'Look Ahead'

Dec 21, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) on the court in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Arguably the most important key to the game, USC is expected to win their Sweet 16 showdown vs. Kansas State. ESPN Analytics gives the Trojans a 72.4 percent chance of winning the game, but Kansas State is sure to bring a fight.

After all, they did make it to the Sweet 16 as a five-seed, knocking off four-seed Kentucky in the previous round. All the pressure will be on USC to defeat the Wildcats and set up a rematch with UConn in the Elite Eight for a chance to go to the Final Four.

USC is the better and more talented team, but they can't get ahead of themselves, otherwise Kansas State might just pull off one of this year's greatest March Madness upsets.

