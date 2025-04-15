What USC Trojans' Kiki Iriafen Said After WNBA Draft: Washington Mystics' No. 4 Pick
USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Iriafen was selected by the Washington Mystics with their second first-round pick.
Iriafen is the first USC player to be drafted in the first round since Ebony Hoffman in 2004, and she is the fifth USC player to be drafted under Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb. The only other Trojans to be drafted higher than Iriafen were Tina Thompson and Pam McGee, who went No. 1 and No. 2 in the inaugural WNBA Draft in 1997.
Iriafen has been the projected No. 3 pick throughout the season, but Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron was selected at that spot instead. Despite being passed up at No. 3, the Mystics held both the No. 3 and No. 4 overall. In the end, Iriafen still landed with the same team she was predicted to.
“I’ve just been resilient. There’s been a lot in my last season, and I just trusted the process. I’m a woman of faith, so I just trust in God. I was very prayerful,” Iriafen told Holly Rowe after being selected. “I’m getting a little nervous, but I’m just super grateful to be here, and I give all the glory to God.”
“Thank you, I wouldn’t be here without them. My parents sacrificed so much for me. My village, my coaches, just everybody in my circle,” Iriafen continued. “I’m just super grateful, and this is for them truly.”
Iriafen transferred to USC in 2024 after playing three years with the Stanford Cardinal, and she entered the portal as a grad transfer.
With the Trojans, Iriafen was a dynamic player. She started 35 games, averaging 18 points per game. Iriafen also averaged 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Iriafen and guard JuJu Watkins became a dynamic duo on the court, leading the Trojans to a 17-1 conference record in their first season in the Big Ten.
The USC Trojans were eliminated in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. In the second round, Watkins left the game in the first quarter. Iriafen stepped up as a leader and kept the energy high on the team and in the stadium. The USC forward finished the game with 36 points and nine rebounds.
The Washington Mystics ended the 2024 season with a 14-26 record. The team ended at No. 9 in the Eastern Conference.
The Mystics are entering their first season with coach Sydney Johnson and general manager Jamila Wideman. Washington utilized trades to gather multiple first-round picks, looking to build a tough team for the 2025 season. In addition to Iriafen and Citron, the Mystics drafted Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore with the No. 6 overall pick.
“I love Kiki deep down to the core so I’m excited to be with them,” Amoore said after being drafted.
Of all five starters from last season for the Mystics, none will be with the team in 2025. Washington is using the WNBA Draft to rebuild their roster, and is bringing in a talented player with Iriafen.
The Washington Mystics' first game of the season will be on May 16 against the Atlanta Dream. Iriafen is a player who could potentially step right in as a starter in the WNBA.