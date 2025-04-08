All Trojans

USC Trojans Star JuJu Watkins: Generational Talent After Two College Seasons?

USC Trojans star guard JuJu Watkins is having an impressive career after just two seasons of college basketball. Watkins is coming off a season where she has won the AP Player of the Year and the Dawn Staley Award. Despite her ACL injury, Watkins has a long career ahead of her.

Angela Miele

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team is led by star guard JuJu Watkins. Watkins’ season may have ended prematurely with a devastating ACL tear, but the accolades she received in just two seasons demonstrate her strength as a player.

Watkins has earned several accolades in her first two seasons with the Women of Troy. Following the 2024-2025 season, Watkins was named the AP Player of the Year.

Watkins also earned the Naismith College Player of the Year, the John R. Wooden Award, the USBWA National Player of the Year, and the Big Ten Player of the Year. 

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

This season, Watkins started in 33 games, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks. Watkins led the team in scoring and assists. The USC guard finished the season with a 42.6 field goal percentage and a 32.5 field goal percentage.

Watkins won the Dawn Staley Award following the 2024-2025 season, which goes to the player who exemplifies Staley’s ball handling, distribution, scoring, and will to win. 

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley released a statement regarding Watkins winning the award that is named after her.

“JuJu Watkins is more than a gifted athlete. She is a transformative player who has elevated our sport at an incredibly early stage in her career,” Staley said. “A passionate competitor, her creativity and athleticism make her a must watch player and her basketball IQ and ever-expanding skill set make her a nightmare for opponents every second on the court.”

“I couldn’t be more honored to have her name etched along side this award.”

Watkins was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and First Team All-Big Ten. In USC's inaugural season in the conference, the Women of Troy played in the Big Ten Tournament championship game but could not get the win.

Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb greets guard JuJu Watkins (12) as she comes out of the game in the fourth quarter of an NCAA Tournament game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Among the several other accolades, Watkins is now a two-time consensus First-Team All-American and a two-time Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner as just a sophomore.

Watkins entered her collegiate year in a major way, earning the USBWA National Freshman of the Year and WBCA Freshman of the Year.

In her freshman season with the Trojans, Watkins averaged 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks. Watkins was the Pac-12 freshman of the year, and she was also named to the All-Pac-12 Team, the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, and the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.

Watkins has gone just two games in her collegiate career without scoring double-digit points, one of which was in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament when she exited the game in the first quarter with the injury.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Watkins is a player who has helped grow women’s basketball, causing games to sell out, even when USC is the away team. She is a team player and has helped lead USC to two straight conference championships.

Watkins' return to the court is still unknown and will take time. After winning the Wooden Award, Watkins addressed her injury and her next steps.

“I’m a firm believer in ‘everything happens for a reason,’” Watkins said. “I think my first week, I was just in complete shock. It’s the first time I’ve dealt with this type of adversity. So I’m really just getting prepared for what’s to come and ready to just get to work and get to work in rehab."

Watkins has just completed her sophomore season with USC, and despite a serious injury, this is just the beginning of a stellar basketball career.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

