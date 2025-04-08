USC Trojans Star JuJu Watkins: Generational Talent After Two College Seasons?
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team is led by star guard JuJu Watkins. Watkins’ season may have ended prematurely with a devastating ACL tear, but the accolades she received in just two seasons demonstrate her strength as a player.
Watkins has earned several accolades in her first two seasons with the Women of Troy. Following the 2024-2025 season, Watkins was named the AP Player of the Year.
Watkins also earned the Naismith College Player of the Year, the John R. Wooden Award, the USBWA National Player of the Year, and the Big Ten Player of the Year.
This season, Watkins started in 33 games, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks. Watkins led the team in scoring and assists. The USC guard finished the season with a 42.6 field goal percentage and a 32.5 field goal percentage.
Watkins won the Dawn Staley Award following the 2024-2025 season, which goes to the player who exemplifies Staley’s ball handling, distribution, scoring, and will to win.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley released a statement regarding Watkins winning the award that is named after her.
“JuJu Watkins is more than a gifted athlete. She is a transformative player who has elevated our sport at an incredibly early stage in her career,” Staley said. “A passionate competitor, her creativity and athleticism make her a must watch player and her basketball IQ and ever-expanding skill set make her a nightmare for opponents every second on the court.”
“I couldn’t be more honored to have her name etched along side this award.”
Watkins was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and First Team All-Big Ten. In USC's inaugural season in the conference, the Women of Troy played in the Big Ten Tournament championship game but could not get the win.
Among the several other accolades, Watkins is now a two-time consensus First-Team All-American and a two-time Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner as just a sophomore.
Watkins entered her collegiate year in a major way, earning the USBWA National Freshman of the Year and WBCA Freshman of the Year.
In her freshman season with the Trojans, Watkins averaged 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks. Watkins was the Pac-12 freshman of the year, and she was also named to the All-Pac-12 Team, the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, and the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.
Watkins has gone just two games in her collegiate career without scoring double-digit points, one of which was in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament when she exited the game in the first quarter with the injury.
Watkins is a player who has helped grow women’s basketball, causing games to sell out, even when USC is the away team. She is a team player and has helped lead USC to two straight conference championships.
Watkins' return to the court is still unknown and will take time. After winning the Wooden Award, Watkins addressed her injury and her next steps.
“I’m a firm believer in ‘everything happens for a reason,’” Watkins said. “I think my first week, I was just in complete shock. It’s the first time I’ve dealt with this type of adversity. So I’m really just getting prepared for what’s to come and ready to just get to work and get to work in rehab."
Watkins has just completed her sophomore season with USC, and despite a serious injury, this is just the beginning of a stellar basketball career.