USC Trojans NCAA Tournament Odds: Bubble Implications In Showdown Vs. Maryland
With every loss, the USC Trojans men's basketball team see their chances of making the NCAA tournament get slimmer and slimmer as an at-large bid. However, the team has a chance of making significant boosts to their tournament resume in their last stretch of games before the regular season ends.
The Trojans have a big showdown lingering ahead vs. No. 25 Maryland that could spur the team into a run for an at-large bid. USC will also take on Rutgers, Oregon, and UCLA on the back end of their schedule before the Big Ten conference tournament.
During the final stretch of the season, every game becomes important. For teams at the top of their conference, they want to avoid any upsets and keep their season on track, and for team's on the bubble, every win and loss affects your season that much more.
ESPN highlighted a particular game from each day left in the regular season. Jeff Borzello of ESPN wrote that the best game of the day for Feb. 21 is USC's road matchup vs. the Terrapins.
"This one is more about USC than Maryland. Eric Musselman's team has work to do to get on the right side of the bubble. While wins over Illinois and Michigan State do provide some heft to the Trojans' résumé, they need more -- and a road win in College Park would do the trick," Borzello wrote.
USC will need to take care of business first vs. Minnesota at home on Saturday, Feb. 15 before traveling across the country to battle with Maryland. The Trojans have a 77.8 percent chance of winning the game according to ESPN Analytics. Minnesota isn't a team the Trojans should take lightly as the Golden Gophers own two ranked wins over Michigan and Oregon.
The Terrapins are one of the hottest teams in college basketball. Winners of seven of their last nine games, Maryland will be ready for when USC comes to town.
Apart from their game vs. Minnesota and their Mar. 5 matchup vs. Washington, it's hard to see the Trojans as a clear-cut favorite in any of their remaining games.
After their home game vs. the Golden Gophers, USC will head east for their two game stretch vs. the Terrapins and Rutgers on Feb. 23. In their previous multi-game road trips, the Trojans went 1-1 when they played Indiana and Illinois and then went 0-2 vs. Northwestern and Purdue.
USC still has to travel to Oregon and UCLA, two teams they lost to at home earlier in the season. The Trojans will have a small margin for error if they want to be in consideration for an at-large bid. Trojans' head coach Eric Musselman will need to muster up every ounce of effort to lead the program to the dance in his first year at the helm.