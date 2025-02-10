Bronny James Goes Viral For Dunk, Performance In G-League Victory
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James led the South Bay Lakers to a 122-104 win on Friday night over the Valley Suns. James led all players in scoring with 28 points on 12 of 23 shooting from the field. This performance was highlighted by a poster dunk.
James has played in seven games in the G-League, averaging 22.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point land.
Bronny James Rookie Season In NBA
Bronny James played for the USC Trojans as a freshman in the 2023-2024 season. In his lone year in college, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 37 percent shooting from the field.
Bronny was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. This paired Bronny with his father, LeBron James. Bronny and LeBron became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game when the Lakers opened up the 2024-2025 season vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Bronny James has seen very limited action for the Los Angeles Lakers. In 16 appearances, James has scored 14 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, while shooting 16.7 percent from the field.
