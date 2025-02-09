4-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Committed To USC Trojans Or Georgia Bulldog Flip?
Nike’s annual Next One event took place on Feb. 8, leading up to the Super Bowl. The annual event takes the nation’s top class of 2026 prospects, with each player representing a current team from their local area. USC Trojans linebacker commit Xavier Griffin was one of the participants.
Griffin committed to the USC Trojans in July 2024 but has not stopped the recruiting process. Griffin is a four-star linebacker, the No. 8 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 linebacker, and the No. 1 player from Georgia, per 247Sports.
Though Griffin committed to USC last summer, the Georgia Bulldogs has been a team to watch in attempting to flip the four-star linebacker. 247’s Tom Loy and Mike Roach provided updates on where Griffin stands with USC.
“When it comes to Gainesville (Ga.) High Top100 linebacker Xavier Griffin, everyone likes to assume this is another Georgia-to-USC commit that won't end up working out for the Trojans in the end,” Loy wrote. “However, I don't believe that is the case at all. Griffin, the No. 8 overall recruit in the nation, couldn't be more committed to USC.”
Ahead of the Navy All-American Bowl, Griffin discussed where he stands with USC, and why he is also interested in the Georgia Bulldogs.
“Coach Schumann has coached some great linebackers at Georgia,” Griffin told On3. “I like that about Georgia and how all the guys are connected there. They are good football people, Athens is a good place to be around and the staff is really together.”
What is helping keep USC up top for Griffin is their recent Junior Day. Griffin was one of the many high-profile recruits to visit the Trojans. The visit reportedly went very well for Griffin.
“The staff moved the needle in a big way during his recent Junior Day visit. Griffin loves linebackers coach Rob Ryan. They had many great interactions during the trip and it made Griffin even more confident in his decision,” Loy wrote.
The coaching staff with the Trojans has been a favorable factor for Griffin and the USC Trojans even before the hiring of Ryan.
“The biggest things that keeps me committed to USC are the great coaches, the development, the fan base and L.A. There is not a lot not to like about L.A. The guys coaching me on my side of the ball have coached where I want to go, so that is big for me too,” Griffin told On3. “Coach Riley is an offensive-minded head coach and the offense is always taken care of with him. On my side of the ball, I have coach (Eric) Henderson and coach (D’Anton) Lynn, both came from the NFL and they have a great scheme for me.”
While the Trojans are still leading the way, Loy did acknowledge that a flip is still possible.
"This is not completely done. The recruitment isn't shut down 100%, and he's still respectively talking to schools,” Loy wrote. “I think he sticks with USC throughout his process. Griffin did add that USC General Manager Chad Bowden and Executive Director of Player Personnel Dre Brown really impressed him with their energy, football knowledge, and overall breakdown of his game.”
Oregon quarterback commit Jonas Williams was also in attendance for Nike’s Next One event. Despite his commitment to Oregon, he has gained interest from USC, and the Trojans remain one of the top schools he is considering.
Along with Williams and Griffin, four-star quarterback Ryder Lyons was in attendance. Lyons has not committed to a school yet and is planning to take an official visit with the Trojans soon. Cornerback Elbert Hill was also in attendance and is continuing to narrow down his final decision. The cornerback is still uncommitted and USC remains to be one of the top schools he is interested in.
While things can still change, it seems Griffin is still committed to playing for the USC Trojans. USC’s class of 2026 currently ranks No. 2 in the nation, per On3's Industry Rankings.
