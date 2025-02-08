Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reportedly Studied Film Without Former OC Shane Waldron
The Chicago Bears' first season with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams did not end well, finishing the season with a 5-12 record at the bottom of the NFC North. Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was fired after nine games. New reports are suggesting the relationship between Waldron and Williams was abysmal, causing Williams to form his own film study sessions.
Williams was selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There were high hopes surrounding the former USC Trojans quarterback. Williams is a Heisman winner with a ton of talent. Despite the high hopes, his first season in the NFL was not a winning one.
According to Taylor Doll, the host of the Making Monsters podcast, the relationship was so bad, that Williams had to do an extensive amount of work on his own.
“He built his own film study room because Shane Waldron was not going over film with him,” Doll said.
Despite 12 losses, and Williams leading the league by being sacked 68 times, the rookie quarterback showed elements that he can grow into a dominant player. Williams finished the season with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Williams also rushed for 489 yards, the second most on the team. Williams still has to grow as a player, but he showed his potential throughout the season.
MORE: What 4-Star Recruit Esun Tafa Said On USC Trojans After Decommiting From Washington
MORE: USC Trojans to Host 4-Star Linebacker Recruit Anthony Davis on Official Visit
MORE: Elite Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Compares USC Trojans To Alabama
MORE: USC General Manager Chad Bowden Reveals Why He Left Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman
The first step in helping Williams’ growth is building the coaching staff around him. The Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson to be their next head coach. Johnson was one of the top coaching candidates in the 2025 cycle, and putting an offensive-minded coach with a talented young quarterback is what the Bears need. Johnson was named the 2024 Assistant Coach of the Year at the NFL Honors.
Compared to the reports surrounding Williams and Waldron, there is already an energy shift surrounding the team.
"I'm really excited about obviously the Bears and this org and being able to make this happen and keep Ben Johnson as our coach for a long time," Williams said about the Johnson hiring. “We talked and you can see the competitiveness in his eyes and fire in his eyes... That's one of the most important things is that fire, that will and want to win.”
Johnson was quick to build his coaching staff with the Bears, hiring Declan Doyle as the team’s offensive coordinator. Doyle is just 28 years old but has the experience. Despite Doyle having the offensive coordinator title, Johnson will be the one calling the plays.
When Doyle was hired, he shared his excitement towards working with WIlliams.
"I think the biggest thing is just the talent of the kid [WIlliams]," Doyle said. "The ability to use his legs — he is a tough kid. You see it on tape…His second act, his ability to evade the pocket, his ability to create is a special thing. It's something that I got to see with Bo [Nix] in Denver last year. That ability to evade and put pressure on a defense and kind of be the eraser of game-planning mistakes, I think that's exciting about [Caleb]." said Doyle to Bears reporters.
Whether or not the reports surrounding Waldron and Williams are true regarding the film study, it is safe to say there is already an energy shift surrounding the Chicago Bears. Williams is only heading into his second year and has gone through multiple play callers. Hopefully for the Bears, Johnson and Williams both live up to their expectations.
MORE: USC Trojans' Rob Ryan's Viral Rant Compares Lincoln Riley To Sean McVay
MORE: What USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Said About Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement, Iowa Loss
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Named NFL's Most Stylish Player by GQ
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Claims 'Best In Country' Hires: Chad Bowden, Zaire Turner, Dre Brown