USC Star Jahkeem Stewart Hints At Trojans' Next Defensive Coordinator
With the news of USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn leaving to take the same role with the Penn State Nittany Lions, USC defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart shared some of his thoughts onto social media. Stewart expressed his gratitude for Lynn while also affirming his commitment to the Trojans and co-defensive coordinator / defensive line coach Eric Henderson.
Jahkeem Stewart's Commitment to USC, Eric Henderson
"Thank you @dantonlynn for everything you’ve taught me over this last year and having confidence in me to execute," Stewart wrote in his post. "You will be missed. The bright side is we already have our defensive leader. Time to ride old man @Coach_Henny."
In addition to Lynn's departure, Trojans defensive ends coach Shaun Nua is reportedly being targeted by BYU for the Cougars' defensive coordinator position. With the coaching carousel continuously turning, the Trojans' defensive staff has felt the biggest impact. Does Stewart's message to Henderson reveal anything about USC's plans for hiring a defensive coordinator?
Riley's plan for the open position remains to be seen, but former Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski has been rumored by many to be a potential candidate.
Henderson recruited Stewart out of Louisiana, and the former five-star recruit re-classified to the 2025 cycle in order to start his college career earlier. Stewart showed flashes during his freshman year that proved why he was such a highly-rated recruit, and after the season, USC coach Lincoln Riley revealed that Stewart played the entire year with a stress fracture in his foot.
The injury required Stewart to get surgery after the season, and he will miss the Alamo Bowl as a result.
"Jahkeem had surgery the day after the UCLA game. Played the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot. Showed incredible toughness. Pretty remarkable and was able to hold off the surgery the entire year and obviously play. It hampered the ability to practice him and prepare him a lot, which makes the contribution he made to this team this year even more impressive," Riley said.
USC Defense's Future
USC announced that Stewart re-signed with the Trojans on Dec. 17, locking in a key part of the front seven for 2026. In addition to Stewart, other big returners for the Trojans next season include quarterback Jayden Maiava, offensive lineman Elijah Paige, defensive back Desman Stephens II, and more.
Still, the Trojans will have to replace a number of NFL talent, especially wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane as well as defensive back Kamari Ramsey.
USC's defensive line figures to be a strength of the team, led by Stewart as well as defensive lineman Braylan Shelby, Floyd Boucard, Jamaal Jarrett, and more. Meanwhile, the Trojans are also adding talented recruits along the defensive line like four-stars Jaimeon Winfield, Tomuhini Topui, and Simote Katoanga.
