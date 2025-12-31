Lincoln Riley Reacts To USC's Disappointing Overtime Struggles Against TCU

The USC Trojans fell to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl 30-27 in overtime. The loss prevented Southern Cal from reaching double-digit wins for the second time under Lincoln Riley.

USC held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, but TCU tied it up on the final play of regulation. The Trojans got the ball first in the overtime period and settle for a field, despite having a first and goal at the two-yard line and TCU' running back Jeremy Payne's 35-yard catch-and-run for the touchdown sealed the Trojans fate.

"We did everything right defensively to put them in that position, and we just didn't finish the play," Riley said. "The same thing happened offensively. Got down to the 2-yard line and wasn't able to run the football in and had a loss yardage play."

Jayden Maiava was picked off twice, including once in the end zone and it highlighted their struggles offensively against the Horned Frogs. The Trojans had two turnovers, but four drives ended in field goals, versus just one for TCU, their final possession of regulation, proved to be the difference.

"Obviously did a lot of good things to put ourselves in position to win, but at the end of the day we had to kick too many field goals, and they scored touchdowns in the red zone when we didn't and that was really the tale of the game," Riley said.

"Disappointed for our one-game season here not to win this one but obviously we're excited about what's ahead and appreciative to all the guys that have been a part of this season."

Game Recap

After a slow first quarter, the two teams began to find their rhythm offensively. TCU had no problem moving the ball against the Trojans front seven. Running back Jon Denman and quarterback Ken Seals, each had rushing touchdowns, while USC running back King Miller scored the Trojans lone first half touchdown and they trailed the Horned Frogs 14-13 at the half.

Christian Pierce came up with his first career interception on the opening possession of the second half and then Maiava threw his second of the game on the ensuing drive, when he was picked off in the end zone. The two teams remained scoreless for most of the quarter until Jaden Richarson did his best Ja'Kobi Lane impression and reeled in one-handed 21-yard touchdown that put USC up 21-14 after converting the two-point conversion.

"J-Rich is one of those guys you can't have enough of," Riley said. "He's all about the team, all about the Trojans, all about what he can do, and I think for him to make a play in a critical moment was an awesome moment for him and a good message for everybody on the roster. You keep plugging away, you never know when your opportunity is going to show up."

Ryon Sayeri stretched the lead to 24-14 in the fourth and appeared the Trojans were in the driver's seat. However, TCU quickly erased that lead with back-to-back scoring drives and were able to pull off the impressive upset in overtime.

Tanook Hines Career-Day

With Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon opting out of the game as they prepare for the NFL Draft, true freshman Tanook Hines became Maiava's No. 1 target and proved to be no ordinary true freshman.

The Houston native reeled in six receptions for a career-high 163 yards and proved to be a problem for the TCU secondary all night.

"He stepped up and made some really good plays. He was awesome and made some tough, competitive plays down the field," Riley said. "I think he gained a lot of confidence after the Oregon game and kind of the show we put on in that game."

"It was fun to see him rise up in that moment and kind of assume that role. He was pretty unguardable tonight, to be honest. The only times they really guarded him is when they tackled him. He did a great job. He's going to be a hell of player here."

