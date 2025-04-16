USC Trojans' Rayah Marshall Extends Program's WNBA Draft Streak: Connecticut Sun Pick
The USC Trojans continued their streak of having at least two players selected in the WNBA Draft after seeing forward Rayah Marshall selected with the No. 25 pick in the second round by the Connecticut Sun. After spending four years with the Women of Troy, Marshall leaves a distinguished legacy behind as she was one of the original foundations to the beginning years of the Lindsay Gottlieb tenure.
Marshall became the second Trojans selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft after fellow forward, Kiki Iriafen, was selected with the No. 4 pick in the first round by the Washington Mystics. It's only the fifth time in school history that multiple players have been selected in the draft.
Marshall came to USC with big expectations. Coming out of Lynwood High School, Marshall was named to the Jordan Brand Classic and was a McDonald's All American. She was apart of Gottlieb's inaugural roster during the 2021-22 season.
A California native, Marshall took a step back in her role offensively this past season as the Trojans brought in Iriafen, a transfer from Stanford and a host of talented true freshman.
Starting in all 33 games this past season, Marshall averaged 7.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game as she help anchor the frontcourt for the Trojans. She finished the season with five double-doubles. Across her four-year career, Marshall averaged 10.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
One of Marshall's shining moments this season came during USC's season-ending loss to UConn in the Elite Eight. Missing their star guard, JuJu Watkins, the Trojans came close to pulling off the upset over the Huskies with Marshall reaching a season-high in points and rebounds. She had 23 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Host Elite Recruit Trenton Henderson
MORE: What Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Said After First NBA Start
MORE: USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Injury Update From Unrivaled Coach Phil Handy
The 6-4 center has left her name all over the Trojans' record books, ending as the school's No. 7 all-time rebounder. Her 40 career double-doubles is also good enough for seventh most in school history. Marshall will go down as one of the best shot-blockers in program history, finishing with the single season record. In 21 out of the 33 games played, Marshall registered multiple blocks in one game.
Joining Marshall in Connecticut is LSU forward Aneesah Morrow and North Carolina State guard Saniya Rivers, combining for one of the best classes among WNBA teams.
Marshall shouldn't run into too much opposition for playing time off the bench. Standing in her way for a potential starting spot is WNBA legend Tina Charles. Connecticuit is a good place for Marshall to land as she can learn from someone as experienced as Charles and still compete for playing time.
Interestingly enough, both of USC's WNBA draft picks will face off against one another in their pro debuts. The Sun and the Mystics will meet up in the season opener on May 18.