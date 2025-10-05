USC Trojans Pushing For Four-Star Point Guard Recruit
The USC Trojans men's basketball program's presence on the recruiting trail has been heating up despite not having a commit in their 2026 recruiting cycle. USC has been doing their due dilligence when it comes to the 2026 cycle and that could be the reason why coach Eric Musselman signs his best class with the Trojans.
With that said, USC has only offered two point guard prospects in the cycle according to 247Sports. Four-star guard Miles Sadler is a prospect that has recently caught the eye of Musselman and the Trojans' coaching staff.
Visit In The Works
Sadler spoke with 247Sports about his recruitment, which has began to see a couple of new teams enter the fray, including USC and UCLA. The Trojans have yet to offer the four-star guard, but they have been working to get him on campus for a visit.
"They just recently got into the mix but it has been nonstop every day, constantly showing love to me. So, both of those visits will be in the works for sure and hopefully both around the same time," Sadler said.
Sadler's Recruiting Profile
The No. 3 point guard and No. 26 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Sadler is one of the best guard prospects on the West Coast. He holds 20 offers and could have more flood in by the time he signs.
Sadler has already made two visits. He officially visited Tennessee in August and unofficially visited Arizona State last year.
Musselman doesn't typically go after smaller guards, but Sadler is an exeception. He stands at 5-11, 165 pounds, but doesn't let his size get in the way of his game, kind of similar to USC guard Jordan Marsh. He's a scoring guard who isn't afraid to dish the ball out and play tough defense, all qualities that Musselman looks for in his guards.
MORE: How 5-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet Could Shake Up USC's Offense
MORE: Burning Questions Surround USC Trojans Program During Crucial Bye Week
MORE: USC’s Schedule Turns Brutal as Defensive Concerns Intensify
Trojans' 2026 Recruiting Class
The Trojans have a bevy of top 2026 recruits sitting in their backyard and Musselman has been taking advantage of it. Four of the top 10 recruits in the 2026 cycle are California natives.
Four-star center Josh Irving, a Pasadena (CA) native, is really high on the Trojans. USC was one of the first high-major programs to show serious interest in Irving. He is ranked as the No. 4 center and No. 51 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine favors USC in his recruitment, giving the Trojans a 24 percent chance of landing the four-star big man.
Five-star forward Christian Collins is one of the top recruits in the cycle. The No. 2 power forward and No. 8 player in the country, Collins can do pretty much anything on the basketball court with his 6-8, 200 pound frame. The RPM favors USC in his recruitment as well with a 40 percent chance of landing the elite in-state recruit.