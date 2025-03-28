USC Trojans Targeting Transfer Portal Guard Ta’Niya Latson With JuJu Watkins Injury?
USC Trojans women’s basketball star JuJu Watkins tore her ACL in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Given how late in the season her injury occurred, Watkins’ status for the 2025-2026 season is up in the air.
Despite Watkins exiting the game in the first quarter, the Women of Troy stepped up and defeated Mississippi State, 96-59.
The Trojans will likely need to come up with a plan in case Watkins does miss the majority, or all, of next season. USC has multiple freshmen this season who could likely step up, but the Women of Troy can also look into the transfer portal.
Florida State junior guard Ta’Niya Latson is entering the transfer portal and is a substantial option for the Trojans. Latson led the nation in scoring with 25.2 points per game with a field goal percentage of 45 percent. Latson also finished the season with 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
It is difficult to replace Watkins, but bringing in a high scorer like Latson would benefit the Trojans. USC has done well in the transfer portal, acquiring top talent. In 2024 the Trojans brought in forward Kiki Iriafen, which proved to be a great move for USC.
It could take up to a year for an athlete to be back to their full strength. Anil S. Ranawat, MD, who works for the official hospital of the New York Liberty that has a specialized Women’s Sports Medicine Center, said the recovery can take anywhere from 9 to 14 months.
Ranawat told Women’s Fastbreak On SI that with the estimated timetable and a long career ahead, it may be a smart option for Watkins to sit out the entirety of the 2025-2026 season.
MORE: Somber Reaction To USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins' Season-Ending Injury
MORE: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Sweet Reaction To Bronny's Career Performance
MORE: Transfer Portal Top-10: Nick Davidson Commit To USC Trojans, North Carolina Tar Heels?
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Flip 4-Star Tomuhini Topui After De-Commit From Oregon Ducks
"Considering this event happened at the end of the season, that decision may be a wise and safe move from the athlete’s perspective. JuJu Watkins had a long and potentially lucrative career ahead of her, so caution may be the safest predictor for long-term success," Ranawat said.
On USC’s current roster, freshmen guards Kayleigh Heckel and Avery Howell have been earning much playing time and improving throughout the season. Howell is averaging 7.1 points per game while Heckel is averaging 6.1 points.
Neither player started against Mississippi State, but both stepped up after Watkins exited the game. Howell played 28 minutes, scoring 18 points with six assists. Heckel played 20 minutes, scoring 13 points and six assists.
The Trojans also have freshman guard Malia Samuels, who has developed throughout the season. Samuels is averaging just 12.7 minutes and 2.3 points per game, but has shown she can step up when needed.
After the game against Mississippi State, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke to the team about how proud she is of everyone stepping up.
“I just, I am so grateful, you guys had my back, you had each other’s back, you had Ju’s back, the fans had your back, we were a team,” Gottlieb said. “And I will never forget this game for as long as I live.”
“It’s a big deal to go to the Sweet 16. We are going to Spokane. We are going as a team,” Gottlieb said. “You gotta bring the energy and the fight and say we don’t change our goals right, but we give a little extra energy, you know, for what she would bring, but just to say anytime we’re a man down we step up for one another because that’s who we are.”
The USC Trojans will face the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet 16 on March 29 at 5 p.m. PT. It will be the Women of Troy’s first full game without Watkins, and a test to see who can step up without their star player.