USC Trojans' Lindsay Gottlieb Releases Statement Supporting Juju Watkins' Recovery
Sophomore guard Juju Watkins suffered a torn ACL during the first quarter of the USC Trojans second round win over ninth seed Mississippi State on Monday night.
The loss of their two-time All-American is a major blow for the No. 1 seed Trojans. USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb released the following statement on Watkins’ season-ending injury.
"JuJu is a special player — unquestionably tough physically and mentally — and she is deeply loved by her team and her Trojan Family,” Gottlieb said. "One thing I know about JuJu is that she is resilient. We are in full support of her and believe that this injury will not shake her drive and dedication to be the best player and person she can be, and to help her teammates shine. JuJu’s toughness, her talent and her competitive spirit have impacted our program in more ways than people realize and will continue to inspire us in our pursuit of a national championship.”
Support for Watkins poured out across social media and from some of the biggest WNBA stars, including Breanna Stewart, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson.
“Sending all my thoughts and prayers to JuJu. Kid will come back stronger than ever,” Clark wrote on X.
Watkins has collected numerous accolades for her performance this season, including National Player of the Year honors from The Athletic, USBWA and Sporting News and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year.
Because of the extent of her injury and when it occurred, Watkins’ could miss all of next season. Recovery for an ACL injury is typically around 9-12 months, meaning Watkins could redshirt next season and still be eligible to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft.
MORE: Somber Reaction To USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins' Season-Ending Injury
MORE: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Sweet Reaction To Bronny's Career Performance
MORE: Transfer Portal Top-10: Nick Davidson Commit To USC Trojans, North Carolina Tar Heels?
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Flip 4-Star Tomuhini Topui After De-Commit From Oregon Ducks
The Los Angeles native is a transcendent athlete and is virtually a lock to be the No. 1 overall pick whenever she decides to make the jump to the professional ranks. Watkins will have a decision to make when the times comes, but right now the focus is on the recovery for the Trojans guard.
In the meantime, Gottlieb’s squad will have to move on without their top player. A lot of the offensive load will fall on the shoulders of senior forward Kiki Iriafen, who answered the calling on Monday night. Iriafen had her best night as a Trojan, scoring 36 points on 16 of 22 shooting from the field and added nine rebounds.
Gottlieb turned to a trio of freshman guards against Mississippi State.
Avery Howell had a huge night coming off the bench. She tied a career high with 18 points and set a new career high with six assists. Kennedy Smith added 10 points of her own and Kayleigh Heckel scored 13 points, her most since December and also set a career-high six assists.
“I think we have a pretty big role and we’re prepared for most moments because of the time we’re given in games and how hard we work in practice,” Howell said. “I think everyone plays a super important role and we really execute that but I think it’s been a learning experience for everyone."
“Throughout this year it’s been great just being able to play alongside super great players, learning from them and then just being able to execute on the floor," continued Howell.
USC will face fifth seed Kansas State in the Sweet 16 on Saturday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Trojans have their eyes set on returning the Elite Eight.