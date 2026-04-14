Five-Star Recruit Sara Okeke Pulls Back the Curtain on Her USC Commitment

PORTLAND, Ore. – Coach Lindsay Gottlieb secured another notable commitment in the USC Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class at the end of March.

Five-star forward Sara Okeke announced her commitment to USC on March 17, joining what is looking to be a dangerous Trojans team next season. Okeke spoke about her decision in an interview with USC Trojans On SI reporter Lily Crane during her participation in the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit.

Five-Star Forward Sara Okeke Breaks Down Commitment

Mar 31, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Okeke is a 6-4 Spanish forward who moved to the United States for her senior season of basketball, where she played at DME Academy in Florida.

The forward is considered a five-star recruit by ESPN and the 247Sports Composite, and is ranked as the No. 5 player in the class by ESPN. After an eventful past few months, Okeke chose USC to be her next destination.

“I started my recruiting process in November. Also, with my season going on, a lot of things going on, my first year in the States, I think it has been a year with a lot of things,” Okeke said.

“So being able to close that part of the recruitment process, I'm more calm in that aspect, because I already chose my school,” she continued. “It was chaotic, but it’s done, and I'm really happy.”

University of Southern California Head Coach Lindsay Gottlieb Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to representing Spain at the Nike Hoop Summit, Okeke has played for the Spanish youth national team. She averaged 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game through 20 combined appearances at U16, U17 and U18 competitions with Spain.

Okeke certainly had a lot to think about in terms of where she wanted to play next due to her recruiting ranking and what she proved at the youth level. Okeke said that the Trojans stood out throughout the process.

“I think I was looking for different things at the time of choosing a school, and I think that when I did the Zoom, and also my visit in general, I think it was the perfect fit for me and the girls, the coach,” Okeke said. “I really like the coach, staff, everything. It was just a mix of everything.”

Sara Okeke Represents Spain at Nike Hoop Summit

Apr 8, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; World Select Team poses together for a picture after practice at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Nike

The five-star is set to join 2026 No. 1 recruit Saniyah Hall and five-star Sitaya Fagan as part of the Trojans’ incoming freshman class. Fagan called Okeke someone she thinks “is going to be a phenomenal part” of the USC team next season. Okeke said that she thinks playing with Fagan on the World Select Team at the Nike Hoop Summit helped build their connection.

While Okeke represented Spain in Portland, Oregon, for the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit, Fagan played for Australia, and Hall competed for Team USA. Fagan and Hall were the leading scorers for their respective teams. Okeke displayed her ability to crash the glass by hauling in four rebounds, in addition to her four points off the bench.

“It was really exciting games to play really good players of all parts of the world,” Okeke said about participating in the event. “I think it's a huge opportunity being able to represent my country. I think my goals during this week is just getting to learn from them and have fun.”

Apr 7, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Sitiya Fagan dribbles the ball during a World Select Team practice at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Nike

She added, “I think it's a huge opportunity, giving more visibility (to Spain).”

With the high school basketball season in the rearview and the spring all-star high school games wrapping up, the incoming recruiting class is getting closer to making their collegiate debuts next fall. Okeke expressed that there’s a lot to be excited about.

“Just starting with great players, I want to get to learn from them also, and I think we have a really good team,” Okeke said. “I just expect for next year to have fun, win a lot of games, and I think it's going to be a great season.”

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