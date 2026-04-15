5-Star Recruit Beckham Black's Connection With USC's Eric Musselman
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The USC Trojans offered class of 2027 recruit, guard Beckham Black in July of 2024. Black recently went on a visit with the Georgetown Hoyas.
Beckham Black on Eric Musselman Connection
Jamie Shaw of Rivals caught up with Black after his Georgetown visit and where he stands in his recruitment with USC.
“Coach Muss (Eric Musselman) coached my brother, so I’ve known him for a while now. To be honest, the relationship is probably as strong as it could get with him and his coaching staff,” Black said. “Just because I’ve known them for five-plus years, or however long it’s been since my brother was in school.”
Beckham Black is the younger brother of current Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. Anthony Black played for USC coach Eric Musselman back when Musselman was the coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was at Arkansas in 2022-23 and was selected No. 6 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. In his one season with the Razorbacks, he averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
For the Magic this season, Anthony Black has averaged 15.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Beckham Black Player Profile
Beckham Black is a 6-3, 180 pound guard out of Orlando, Florida. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2027 class per 247Sports.
As a junior for Southeastern Prep, Black averaged 16.4 points, 9.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.
USC’s Recent Recruiting
The past two recruiting classes for USC appear to have the program heading in the right direction. USC landed the highly-touted five-star guard Alijah Arenas in the 2025 class.
Arenas missed most of the start of his freshman season in 2025-26, but ended up playing in 14 games. He averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Arenas will be returning to USC for his sophomore season. The Trojans lost their final eight games of the season to finish with a record of 18-14, missing the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year.
The Trojans’ 2026 was even better than 2025. This class is headlined five-star small forward Christian Collins, four-star center Adonis Ratliff, and four-star center Darius Ratliff. Will this class be able to snap USC's tournament drought?
Eric Musselman will be entering year three with the Trojans in 2026-27. The Trojans have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2022-23, two years before Musselman was hired. In year one under Musselman in 2024-25, USC went 17-18 overall and 7-13 in Big Ten conference play.
In year two under Musselman, USC got off to a great start in non-conference play. USC won the 2025 Maui Invitational and looked poised to make the big dance. They faltered down the stretch in conference play and quickly went from the right side of the bubble to not even being considered come Selection Sunday with their overall 18-14 record and 7-13 Big Ten record. Musselman has a history of making the tournament and getting the second weekend with the Nevada Wolfpack and Arkansas.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1