How to Watch USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins: Preview: Prediction, Betting Odds
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is 15-15, 7-12 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are heading into the final game of the regular season against an in-state rival. USC will face the 21-9 UCLA Bruins on Saturday.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team will face the UCLA Bruins at 5 pm PT on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California. The game will be broadcast on Fox.
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 9.5-point underdogs on Fanduel Sportsbook against the UCLA Bruins. The money line for USC is +365, and the total points are 143.5.
USC vs. UCLA preview:
The USC Trojans are coming off a crucial win against the Washington Huskies, 92-61. The win kept USC’s Big Ten Tournament hopes alive. With Iowa’s loss against Michigan State, the Trojans only need a win against the Bruins to make the tournament.
The USC Trojans coach, Eric Musselman, spoke about where they stand heading into the season's final game.
“You always look at the season in its totality, so you know, we have one more game to play and then hopefully we’re still alive,” Musselman said. “I compliment this team for, you know, giving their all because I think they have. Has it been perfect? No, not by any means.”
USC put up 92 points against Washington in a must-win game. The Trojans’ leading scorer was guard Chibuzo Agbo, with 26 points, and guard Desmond Claude was not far behind with 25 points. Claude also had an impressive game with 11 assists.
“Desmond’s assists were phenomenal,” Musselman said. “Certainly offensively we were really good.”
The USC men’s basketball team is 3-6 on the road. The matchup at Pauley Pavilion will not be an easy one, but it is another must-win.
The Trojans are averaging 76.9 points per game. Claude is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 15.8 points per game. He also leads, averaging 4.4 assists. Forward Saint Tomas leads, averaging 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals, and forward Rashaun Agee leads with 0.7 blocks.
The UCLA Bruins are 21-9, 12-7 in Big Ten conference play, coming off a win against Northwestern, 73-69. The Bruins are 14-2 at Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA is averaging 74.4 points per game, led by forward Tyler Bilodeau, who is averaging 14.1 points per game. Guard Kobe Johnson leads the Bruins, averaging 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals. USC will also have to watch out for UCLA guard Dylan Andrews, who leads with an average of 3.2 assists, and center Aday Maray, who leads, averaging 1.5 blocks.
This is the second time USC and UCLA are facing off this season. The UCLA Bruins won the game 82-76. USC guard Wesley Yates III led the team in scoring with 19 points. USC will need every player to step up to defeat its cross-town rivals.
USC vs. UCLA prediction:
The USC Trojans will fall short against the UCLA Bruins, losing the game, 73-67.
If the USC Trojans win the game, they will move on to the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament. The tournament will begin on March 12.
