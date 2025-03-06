USC Trojans Men's Basketball Big Ten Tournament Hopes Hinge On Win Over UCLA
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team snapped their five-game losing streak on March 5 against the Washington Huskies. The Trojans won the game 92-61, moving to a 15-15 record. USC is now 7-12 in Big Ten conference play, with one more game to go.
With the win against Washington, the USC Trojans are one step closer to clinching a spot in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament. It will not be an easy task, but it is possible, as the top 15 teams make the Big Ten Tournament.
There are two things that the Trojans need to clinch a spot in the tournament. The biggest step is to defeat the UCLA Bruins. The matchup will take place on Saturday, March 8, at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins hold a 21-9 record, 12-7 in Big Ten conference play. UCLA defeated the Trojans on Jan. 27, 82-76.
In addition to defeating UCLA, the Trojans will need the Iowa Hawkeyes to win at least one of their next two matchups. The Hawkeyes are 15-14, 6-12 in the Big Ten. The next two matchups for Iowa are on March 6 against the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans and on March 9 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Iowa and Nebraska last faced off on Jan. 7, with the Hawkeyes securing the win in overtime. Nebraska will be the home team for the matchup on March 9. The Michigan State Spartans are a tough team, but they have shown they can be beaten this season. USC defeated the Spartans on Feb.1 in an upset win.
Iowa’s games may not mean anything for USC unless the Trojans defeat the UCLA Bruins on March 8. After the win against Washington, USC coach Eric Musselman was asked if there was a sense of relief with their chances of making the Big Ten tournament.
“You always look at the season in its totality, so you know, we have one more game to play and then hopefully we’re still alive,” Musselman said. “I watch Big Ten games every night, and people are talking about, you know, Minnesota winning seven league games, and they’re talking about Nebraska winning seven league games.”
Musselman discussed how the Trojans have a similar record to others in the conference but are not being discussed in the same way.
“We’re in year one, and here we are sitting, nobody’s talking about us at all. Big Ten Network’s not talking about us,” Musselman continued. “We have seven wins, and you know, when you look at the win-loss column where you know we’re tied with some programs been around for a while in this league.”
The USC Trojans are 3-6 during away games, with one more to go. USC is averaging 76.9 points per game, led by guard Desmond Claude, who averages 15.8 points. Guard Wesley Yates III has stepped up in the second half of the season as well, averaging 13.6 points.
Claude also leads the team, averaging 4.4 assists. Forward Saint Thomas averages 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals, and forward Rashaun Agee leads, averaging 0.7 blocks.
The USC Trojans have one more game to play against their cross-town rival, UCLA. It will be a tough matchup in UCLA’s home stadium. The Trojans will need every player to step up to make the Big Ten tournament.
The USC Trojans will face the UCLA Bruins on March 8 at 5 p.m. PT. The game broadcast will be on Fox.