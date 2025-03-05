Bronny James Turns Heads As L.A. Lakers Star Lebron James Reaches 50k Points
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James has been moving back and forth between the NBA and G League this season. James had the opportunity to play for the Lakers in their blowout win against the New Orleans Pelicans, which turned heads on social media.
James was given game action in the Los Angeles Lakers matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 4. It was his first time getting minutes with the Lakers for the first time since Feb. 12.
James played in the fourth quarter, entering the game with 4:01 to go. While it was not a lot of playing time, and he has not played in the NBA in almost a month, James scored two points and one rebound. He shot 1/3 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in his limited time. His two points came while he was being defended by three Pelicans at once.
James has not been seen much in the NBA this season, but he is growing as a player. While he did not play for an extended time, James’ performance with the Lakers received high praise on social media from NBA fans.
It was a big day for the James family, as Bronny’s father, Lebron James, had a monumental game. James reached 50,000 points in his career against the Pelicans. He is the first player to reach 50,000 combined points, and he was able to do it in a game he played with his son.
While the father-son duo has not played an exceeding level of minutes together this season, Bronny James is continuing to grow as a player. James’s stellar season with the South Bay Lakers and his determination will help him grow into a solid NBA player.
MORE: Why 4-Star Quarterback Jonas Williams Committed To USC Trojans Over Oregon Ducks
MORE: USC Trojans General Manager Chad Bowden Using Pete Carroll’s Recruiting Strategy
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Wearing USC Trojans Gear At Recruiting Camp
“It’s pretty cool for the both of us and especially for our family,” Lebron James said about playing with his son in the NBA back on Oct. 6. “It’s definitely a moment that I would never forget, and it’s pretty cool.”
Bronny is taking every advantage he can from his minutes in the G league, learning from his father, and even taking pointers from Luka Doncic.
"Just his patience. Just being able to be unpredictable," Bronny told reporter Raj Chipalu when asked what he's learned from Doncic so far.
James has been playing well in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. James is averaging 21.9 points this season with South Bay. James is in his rookie season after being drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft.
What James is getting in the G-League that he is not getting in the NBA is playing time. James’ agent, Rich Paul, believes the best thing that the Lakers can do for James is to keep him with the South Bay Lakers, where he is developing as a player.
“[He needs the reps] in the G League, absolutely,” Paul said on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast.
James is a young athlete at just 20 years old, and playing time is what will help him continue to grow as a player. Being able to score while being guarded by three players is something James may not have been able to do if it were not for his time in the G League.
James only played one season of college basketball with the USC Trojans. While he has the talent, getting the valuable minutes in the G League is going to help get him on an NBA court more often.