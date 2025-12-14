USC, UConn Pay Homage To Kobe and Gigi Bryant With Emotional Tribute

Almost six years later, the sports world and the Los Angeles community still feel the tragic loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who passed away in a helicopter crash along with seven others on Jan. 26, 2020.

The two icons had a remarkable impact on the lives of many young basketball players and millions of fans, which is still felt to this day. Their legacy was honored during the No. 16 USC Trojans women’s basketball home matchup on Saturday at the Galen Center against the No. 1 UConn Huskies.

USC and UConn Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe and Gigi Bryant

A quote from Kobe Bryant is seen on the wall at Kettlestone Central Sports Complex on May 15, 2025, in Waukee. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To pay homage to Kobe and Gigi Bryant, who would’ve been in her freshman year at UConn, USC and UConn players are all wearing different pairs of Kobe’s for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/WW1zSg8KWE — Ryan Kartje (@RyanKartje) December 13, 2025

During Saturday's high-stakes matchup between the Huskies and Trojans, both teams paid homage to Kobe and Gigi Bryant by wearing different pairs of Kobe’s signature basketball shoes. Gigi was a remarkable young talent before her passing, and many believed that she could've played at UConn for her college career. The 2025-26 season would’ve been Gigi’s freshman year of college.

After retiring from the NBA after 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016, Kobe's life after his legendary career included helping the game of women’s basketball grow. Bryant was dedicated to not only helping grow his daughter’s basketball skills, but those of many others through coaching Gigi’s basketball teams at his Mamba Sports Academy.

His impact on many young women’s basketball players has been extraordinary, and was a staple of his life legacy in addition to the championship success he experienced during his career with the Lakers.

UConn's Dominating Win vs. USC

Nov 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) takes the court during player introductions before the game against the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

As for Saturday’s game, UConn impressively defeated USC 79-51 to remain undefeated on the season at 10-0. The Huskies dominated from the start, playing excellent defense and recording several scoring runs throughout the game.

Four Huskies players scored in double figures, with senior guard Azzi Fudd leading the team, scoring 17 points, four assists, three rebounds, and one block on 6-of-11 shooting. Sarah Strong was dominant defensively for the Huskies, recording three blocks and steals, along with scoring 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, on 6-of-11 shooting from the field.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The Trojans were led by Kennedy Smith’s 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists in the loss to UConn. Londynn Jones also scored 14 points off the bench for the Trojans, and star freshman guard Jazzy Davidson scored 10 points, four blocks, and one steal in the loss.

What's Next For USC Women's Hoops?

Dec 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Malia Latu (13) defends USC Trojans guard Londynn Jones (3) during the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With the loss, USC falls to 7-3 on the season, with all three of its losses coming to current top-25 teams. In addition to Saturday’s loss to No. 1 UConn, the Trojans have also fallen on the road, 61-59, to No. 19 Notre Dame in South Bend on Nov. 21, and lost 69-52 to No. 3 South Carolina 69-52 in “The Real SC” matchup on Nov. 15.

While the loss of star guard JuJu Watkins has been felt this season for the Trojans, they still have the potential to be a top team in the Big Ten this season. USC will look to rebound from Saturday’s loss to the Huskies when they face the Cal Poly Mustangs on Thursday at the Galen Center. The tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

Recommended Articles