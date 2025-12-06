How to Watch USC Trojans Women's Basketball vs. Washington Huskies

No. 16 USC women's basketball team returns to Galen Center on Sunday for a high-stakes Big Ten opener against No. 21 Washington. The Trojans enter at 6-2 and look to extend their perfect home record while securing USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s 100th win at USC.

Washington arrives undefeated at 8-0 and brings one of the nation’s most efficient offenses into Los Angeles. This matchup gives USC another chance to earn a ranked victory before hosting top-ranked UConn Huskies next weekend.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

How to Watch

When: Sunday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. PT



Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.



TV Broadcast: Big Ten Network



Radio: ESPN LA 710 AM / USC Gameday App

Gottlieb’s 100th Win Hinges on Davidson’s All-Around Brilliance

Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb enters Sunday night with a milestone in reach. A win over No. 21 Washington would mark her 100th victory as USC’s head coach, and the Trojans will again rely on freshman standout Jazzy Davidson to help deliver it.

Davidson has been USC’s engine through eight games, leading the team in points (16.0), rebounds (6.4), assists (4.3), steals (1.9), and blocks (2.4) while averaging 31.4 minutes. Her two-way production is unmatched among freshmen nationally, and her ability to impact every phase of the game has allowed USC to steady itself through a challenging non-conference schedule.

She showed that command again in USC’s most recent victory, a 79-33 win over Saint Mary’s. Davidson finished with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block, providing the exact blend of scoring, decision-making, and rim protection that defines her role in Gottlieb’s system. For USC to secure its coach’s milestone moment and to stay unbeaten at home Davidson’s versatility must once again set the tone.

USC Looks to Break Through Against Ranked Competition

Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Tournament game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Trojans enter 1-2 against ranked teams this season, with the lone win coming in the Ally Tipoff over NC State. The two losses came down to execution in the final minute: a narrow defeat to South Carolina and a 61-59 loss against the No.18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on a game-winner from junior superstar Hannah Hildalgo.

USC now looks to stabilize its résumé, and part of that involves continued growth from senior guard Londynn Jones. After spending most of the season as USC’s scoring punch off the bench, Jones has begun to settle into an expanded role. She recently delivered strong outings in back-to-back starts, including a team-high 17 points against Saint Mary’s and a five-assist performance against Pepperdine. Her shot creation and pace give USC another reliable option when defenses key on Jazzy Davidson and Kara Dunn.

The Trojans will need that added offense next to Davidson against this vaunted Huskies defense. USC averages 73.9 points per game but now faces a Washington defense allowing just 48.3 points, one of the lowest marks in the country.

Former Trojan Avery Howell Returns as a Key Washington Playmaker

Mar 31, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans guard Avery Howell (23) shoots against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Washington’s early surge includes a breakout year from former Trojan Avery Howell, who has become one of the Huskies’ most reliable two-way contributors. She opened the season with 18 points on perfect shooting and now averages 12.1 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds. Her activity on the glass has offset Washington’s smaller lineups and created second-chance scoring opportunities.

Howell has reached double figures in five of eight games and leads Washington in minutes played. Her return to Los Angeles adds another layer to a matchup already loaded with contrasting styles: USC’s defensive toughness versus Washington’s perimeter-led efficiency. The Huskies also lean heavily on Sayvia Sellers, who enters averaging 19.1 points on high efficiency. Limiting her early touches will be essential if the Trojans want to slow down this Washington offense.

USC vs. Washington Prediction

The USC Trojans will defeat the Washington Huskies at home, 68-63.