How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Washington Women's Basketball: Preview, Prediction
The No.6 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is 22-2, 12-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are coming off an upset win against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins. The Women of Troy will face the 14-11 Washington Huskies on Feb. 16.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will face the Washington Huskies at 4 p.m. PT on Sunday at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington. The game broadcast will be on the Big Ten Network.
USC vs. Washington preview:
The USC Trojans are coming off a massive win against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins, 71-60. It was a close game, but in the fourth quarter, the Women of Troy ran away with the victory. USC guard JuJu Watkins had a massive game, totaling 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks, and five assists.
After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke to the media about the win.
“Magical night. Really really incredibly proud of our team. I said to anyone who asked me prior that UCLA is legit good as people think they are,” Gottlieb said. “I thought our players did everything in their power to do that. I thought it was an incredible team win.”
The matchup was in a sold-out Galen Center with national attention. There were celebrities in the crowd such as Kevin Hart. After the win, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to social media to acknowledge Watkins’ stellar game. Gottlieb took the time to discuss how impactful the game was for women’s basketball.
“What an incredible night thanks to you all for being here. I mean, look around the room. Just a few years ago that people said women’s basketball in LA can’t be big, can’t be covered, can’t be sold out. And I think we just, you guys, us together all keep proving that wrong,” Gottlieb said.
The USC Trojans have to shift their attention to the Washington Huskies. USC is 7-1 during away games averaging 82.7 points per game. Watkins leads the team averaging 24.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 steals. Forward Kiki Iriafen may not lead in points but she is right behind Watkins averaging 17.8 points. Center Rayah Marshall averages 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals.
The Washington Huskies are 14-11, 5-8 in Big Ten conference play. The Huskies are 10-5 at home and averaging 72.6 points per game. Washington guard Elle Ladine leads the team averaging 16 points per game. Forward Dalayah Daniels leads averaging 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Guard Sayvia Sellers leads the Huskies averaging 3.9 assists and 1.5 blocks.
USC and Washington are both coming from the Pac-12 and have faced off many times. The Trojans are 28-20 against Washington with a 12-12 away record. The last time the two faced off was in Jan. 2024, with Washington winning 62-59.
USC vs. Washington prediction:
The USC Trojans will defeat the Washington Huskies, 82-69.
After USC faces Washington the Trojans will face the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans on Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.