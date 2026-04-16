Draft Buzz Moves JuJu Watkins Back Into National Spotlight

The 2026 WNBA Draft is officially in the books, and the conversation has already shifted to next year. Unlike the recent class where names like UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd, TCU Horned Frogs guard Olivia Miles and Spanish center Awa Fam created real debate at the top, the 2027 class currently offers far less mystery. There is a clear headliner and it's USC Trojans star guard JuJu Watkins.

Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic recently deemed Watkins as "the no-brainer top pick" and it shows, as she currently occupies the top spot in every way-to-early mock draft. Even with Watkins coming off the ACL injury, the biggest concern for WNBA teams isn't about her returning back to elite form. It's whether or not she will actually declare in 2027 or use her last year of eligibility and make them wait one more season.

JuJu Watkins Profiles as a Two-Way Superstar

Feb 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Chance Gray (21) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Watkins enters the 2027 cycle as one of the most complete prospects in recent memory. At 6-2, she blends size, scoring volume, and defensive disruption in a way that translates cleanly to the WNBA level.

Across two full seasons at USC, Watkins averaged 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. She finished top-three nationally in scoring both years and claimed AP Player of the Year honors as a sophomore while posting 23.9 points per game.

Her offensive profile starts with shot creation. Watkins is a true three-level scorer who can generate looks off the dribble, attack downhill, and finish through contact. She plays with elite deceleration and balance, allowing her to control pace and create separation against set defenses.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Yarden Garzon (12) is blocked Friday, March 7, 2025, by USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during the Big Ten women's tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensively, she separates herself even more. Watkins is arguably the best help defender in the country, combining instincts, length, and timing to disrupt passing lanes and protect the rim as a weakside shot-blocker. It’s rare for a high-usage perimeter scorer to impact the game this consistently on both ends.

There are still questions around efficiency, particularly with her jumper. But context matters. Watkins carried one of the heaviest offensive loads in college basketball. With more talent around her at the next level, those concerns are expected to stabilize.

Unfinished Business Could Shape Draft Decision

Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during the second quarter of an NCAA Tournament game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The biggest variable in this entire projection isn’t talent, it’s timing. Watkins missed the 2025-26 season with a torn ACL, and her return immediately reshapes USC’s outlook. The Trojans went 18-14 and exited in the second round without her, a sharp drop from their Elite Eight runs in prior seasons. Her absence didn’t just hurt, it redefined the team.

Now, the expectations flip again. With Watkins back alongside Jazzy Davidson, Kennedy Smith, and a loaded recruiting class featuring multiple five-star additions, USC is positioned to re-enter the national title conversation. According to FanDuel Sportsbooks odds, the Trojans sit tied for the second-best championship odds at +490, alongside the South Carolina Gamecocks, and trailing only UConn at +170.

That context matters for her draft timeline. If USC makes a legitimate championship run or finishes the job, the case to declare in 2027 improves dramatically. If not, a return for 2028 remains on the table. Either way, the evaluation stays the same. Watkins isn’t just the projected No. 1 pick. She’s the type of prospect who can shift a franchise the moment she arrives.

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