Unexpected Trojan Emerging As USC's Top Offensive Weapon

USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn continues to prove why she was viewed as one of the top transfers to hit the portal this past summer. The senior delivered a season-high 29 points to power the USC women's basketball team to an 83-57 win over the Purdue Boilermakers, snapping a four-game losing streak and stabilizing a team that badly needed clarity and confidence.

Dunn scored efficiently, decisively, and without hesitation. She shot 12-for-17 from the field, knocked down four of six three-point attempts, and punished Purdue at every defensive level. Whether attacking closeouts, finishing in transition, or spacing the floor, Dunn controlled the rhythm of the game from the opening minutes through the final horn.

Dec 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) drives past Saint Mary's Gaels guard Addi Wedin (23) and guard Malia Latu (13) during the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC led for more than 38 minutes, forced 21 turnovers, and stretched the margin to as many as 31 points in the fourth quarter. But the tone was set early by Dunn, who scored 16 points in the first half as the Trojans built a 42-27 lead they never relinquished.

“It’s a lot more fun to win, but I was mostly really excited about our demeanor,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in the postgame press conference. “I think growth from Thursday night doesn’t matter unless you continue to build on that. I thought we really did that tonight.”

USC’s most consistent presence in Big Ten play

Sunday marked Dunn’s fourth straight 20-point performance and another reminder of just how steady she has been since conference play began. Dunn has scored in double figures in all seven Big Ten games and recorded at least one steal in every conference matchup, including a career-high six steals in USC’s narrow 63-62 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers earlier this month.

While freshman guard Jazzy Davidson leads the team in total points this season, Dunn has emerged as USC’s most reliable option during Big Ten play, particularly with star sophomore JuJu Watkins sidelined.

Dunn’s impact offensively has extended well beyond scoring. She finished Sunday’s win with five rebounds, including two offensive boards, plus a steal while logging a team-high 32 minutes. Her ability to stay space the floor, help get out in transition and rebound from the guard position has helped steady an offense that has often searched for rhythm during USC’s recent slump.

“Kara, she’s a great leader,” Davidson said in the postgame press conference. “She has all of our backs and she’s super experienced, so it’s just been really nice having that voice for me as a freshman and navigating through things. Obviously losing is not fun, but I feel with her leadership, it’s really helped us get through that, and I think our best days are ahead of us.”

Why Dunn’s surge matters now

Dunn’s value has been magnified by efficiency. She is shooting 39.2 percent from three-point range on 87 attempts this season, giving USC its most dependable floor spacer. Davidson, despite leading the team with 116 three-point attempts, is shooting 27.6 percent, making Dunn’s perimeter reliability even more critical to offensive balance.

Even in the raw scoring totals, the gap is narrowing. Davidson leads the team with 288 points, but Dunn sits close behind at 258, fueled by her recent run of 20-point performances and increased on-ball responsibility.

That production is exactly what USC hoped for when Dunn arrived via the transfer portal. ESPN ranked her as the No. 12 impact transfer entering the season, alongside elite names like Ta’Niya Latson and Olivia Miles. On Sunday, she looked every bit the player that ranking suggested.

USC improved to 11-7 overall and 3-4 in Big Ten play with the win, its first of 2026 and now faces a daunting Midwest road trip against top-15 Michigan State and Michigan. For the Trojans to compete in that stretch, Dunn’s role is no longer a question. She is more than just a complementary scorer, she is an offensive anchor.