USC and UCLA National Championship Odds Just Got Interesting

Following a critical win to their NCAA Tournament resume on Tuesday night against the Indiana Hooisers at the Galen Center, the USC Trojans look to make the big dance in their second season under coach Eric Musselman and for the first time in three years.

The Trojans currently post a 17-6 overall record and are 6-6 in the Big Ten, after beating the Hoosiers 81-75. USC is preparing to face several tests down the stretch of the regular season that will impact its chances of making the NCAA Tournament.

Two of those matchups will feature games against their crosstown rivals, the UCLA Bruins, who currently have a 16-7 overall record and are 8-4 in the Big Ten. Heading down the stretch, the two rivals share one thing in common: their national championship odds.

USC Trojans National Championship Odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Trojans and Bruins both have +25000 odds to win the national championship in April. USC has never won a national championship in college basketball, while the Bruins have 11, with their last coming in 1995.

Several other teams have +25000 odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, along with the Trojans and Bruins, including Ohio State, Miami, Indiana, SMU, Georgia, Saint Mary’s, UCF, Texas, and Utah State.

USC fans are hoping that if the Trojans can earn a spot in the tournament, Musselman can lead the team on a run, similar to what he did in his second year with the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2020-21 season. In his second season with Arkansas, Musselman led the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight before falling to the eventual national champions, the Baylor Bears.

USC's Current NCAA Tournament Projection

Heading into their road matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Trojans are currently projected to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Trojans projected as a No. 10 seed in his latest bracketology predictions.

The last time the Trojans made the NCAA Tournament, they were a No. 10 seed before falling to the Michigan State Spartans in the first round. USC’s performance on their upcoming road trip, which features matchups against Penn State and Ohio State, will be key to the Trojans' tournament chances.

Following USC’s road matchups against the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes, the Trojans will return to the Galen Center for a pivotal test against the No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini on Feb. 18. An upset win at home against one of the top teams in college basketball would provide a massive boost for USC’s tournament resume.

For now, though, the Trojans focus is on the Nittany Lions on Sunday. The tip-off between USC and Penn State is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

