USC Trojans’ NCAA Tournament Hopes Soar After Win Vs. Indiana

The USC Trojans had one of the hottest starts to the season and were 12-1 heading into Big Ten play. Since then, the Trojans endured through some tough losses and took a hit to their chances of making the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Recently, the Trojans have strung together a couple of impressive wins over Rutgers and Indiana to get their tournament hopes back on track. With eight games left in the regular season, USC still has a chance to add to their tournament resume before the start of the Big Ten conference tournament.

Rocky month of January

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After cruising through their non-conference schedule and going 1-1 during their early Big Ten slate, the Trojans looked ready to compete heading into the month of January.

Except the Trojans weren’t able to find consistency at all through the opening month of the year. USC accumulated a record of 4-5.

The Men of Troy also found themselves in a couple of blowout situations at the beginning of the month when they lost by 30 points to Michigan on Jan. 2 and by 31 points to Michigan State on Jan. 5.

Things didn't get any easier for the Trojans as they endured through some agonizing losses. USC blew a late fourth-quarter lead on Jan. 17 in a four-point loss to No. 5 Purdue at home and suffered a one-point loss at Iowa on Jan. 28.

USC began the month with a lot of hope and optimism of making the NCAA Tournament, but a tough run of results cast doubt on their odds of heading to March Madness for the first time under Eric Musselman.

Stringing the wins along

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman holds up Fight On sign after victory against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The loss to Iowa was sandwiched between a two-point win over Wisconsin and the Trojans’ wins over Rutgers and Indiana.

Although Rutgers isn’t having a great year at 9-13, USC managed to hang on and fend off a late rally from the Scarlet Knights for the 78-75 win.

The next game, the Trojans downed another NCAA Tournament bubble team in Indiana 81-75 for their second win in a row.

If they score on one more possession vs. the Hawkeyes, USC would be riding a four-game winning streak heading into arguably the most crucial point of the season.

Looking ahead to final stretch

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) enters the court before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Apart from Penn State and Oregon, the remainder of USC‘s opponents are either projected to make the tournament or on the bubble.

USC will have a road trip back to the heart of Big Ten country to take on Penn State and Ohio State. If the Trojans want to breathe easier on Selection Sunday, they must take care of business during the road trip.

The Trojans will take on a pair of ranked teams in No. 5 Illinois on Feb. 18 and No. 9 Nebraska on Feb. 28. It will be interesting to see how USC stacks up against ranked competition considering their struggles earlier in the season.

