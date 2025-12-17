How to Watch USC Trojans Basketball vs. UTSA: Preview, Injuries, Betting Odds

The USC Trojans close their non-conference schedule Wednesday night, hosting the UTSA Roadrunners at Galen Center to kickoff their final tune-up week before entering Big Ten play.

USC enters at 10-1, navigating injuries and searching for consistency ahead of a daunting January slate. UTSA arrives at 4-6, attempting to halt a three-game losing streak and steady a team that has struggled to rebound and score efficiently.

How to Watch USC vs UTSA

When: Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 6:00 PT

Where: Galen Center | Los Angeles, Calif.

TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Radio: USC Radio Network

Betting Odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the USC Trojans are favored by 23.5 points over UTSA Roadrunners. USC's moneyline odds are -10000 while the point total is currently set to 155.5

Injuries Starting to Slowly Catch Up

USC continues to win, but the process has become more difficult. The Trojans remain without Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas, and Amarion Dickerson, thinning Eric Musselman’s rotation and placing added responsibility on the remaining core. Rice’s absence has been the most impactful. Before suffering a shoulder injury on Nov. 25 against Seton Hall, he averaged 20.3 points, six assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game while stabilizing USC’s offense.

Without him, USC has relied more on pressure and physicality than flow. The Trojans still rank 40th nationally in scoring at 87.5 points per game and 74th in field-goal percentage (48.2 percent), but recent outings have required grinding through possessions. That was evident in Sunday’s 68–61 win over Washington State, when USC scored a season-low 68 points.

One constant has been USC’s ability to live at the free-throw line. The Trojans lead the nation in free throws attempted per game (23.4) and convert 73.9 percent, allowing them to survive cold shooting nights, a trait that has kept them afloat through the injury pileup.

USC Must Play Big, Literally

As perimeter consistency fluctuates, USC’s interior play has grown more important. Jacob Cofie has emerged as a tone-setter, leading the Trojans with 7.1 rebounds per game and coming off a 21-point, 10-rebound performance against Washington State. His presence helped USC win the rebounding battle and control the paint, a blueprint that aligns well against a UTSA team vulnerable on the glass.

The Roadrunners allow 42.7 rebounds per game, among the worst marks nationally. While UTSA ranks in the top 50 by grabbing 13.7 offensive rebounds per contest, those extra possessions often stem from inefficiency, UTSA shoots just 39.7 percent from the floor. As a result, the Roadrunners also surrender 13.5 offensive rebounds per game, creating extended possessions on both ends.

USC has leaned into a smaller lineup for much of the season, often featuring only one player listed at 6-foot-10 or taller. Continuing to play through Cofie and control the glass would not only set the tone Wednesday, but also reinforce habits needed for Big Ten play.

The Roadrunners Go as Jamir Simpson Goes

UTSA’s offensive identity is narrow and heavily dependent on Jamir Simpson. Simpson is the lone Roadrunner averaging in double figures at 18.9 points per game, while every other UTSA player averages fewer than nine points. The No. 2 scoring option is freshman guard Dorian Hayes at 8.3 points per game, followed by junior point guard Austin Nunez, who averages 7.7 points and a team-high 2.5 assists.

Freshman forward Kaidon Rayfield has provided interior effort, leading UTSA with 6.8 rebounds per game while adding 7.7 points and recording two double-doubles this season. Still, the Roadrunners’ lack of scoring depth places enormous pressure on Simpson to create offense and stretch the floor.

When Simpson scores efficiently, UTSA can remain competitive despite shooting just 39.7 percent from the field. When he is contained, the Roadrunners’ offensive limitations and rebounding issues are quickly exposed.

USC vs UTSA Prediction

The USC Trojans will beat the UTSA Roadrunners Cougars at home, 86-59.