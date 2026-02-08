Three Biggest Takeaways From USC's Thrilling Comeback Win Over Penn State

A star is slowly being born as USC Trojans freshman guard Alijah Arenas came through in the clutch in a thrilling 77-75 come-from-behind road win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday in Happy Valley. USC trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half before Arenas and several other Trojans players fueled the comeback.

Fresh off his breakout 29-point performance in the Trojans' 81-75 win over the Indiana Hoosiers at the Galen Center on Tuesday, Arenas scored 24 points, including a game-winning shot to lift USC over the Nittany Lions.

With the win, the Trojans improve to 18-6 on the season, surpassing last year’s win total, and are now 7-6 in the Big Ten. The victory over Penn State was also massive for the Trojans' NCAA Tournament chances, as a loss to the Nittany Lions would’ve been a crushing blow to their resume.

USC coach Eric Musselman, in his second season for the Trojans, has also now won three straight Big Ten games for the first time in his time with the program. Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Trojans' thrilling comeback road victory over Penn State.

USC Continues to Excel In Close Games

One aspect of USC’s team that will favor them down the stretch of the season and help them earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament is how clutch they’ve been in close games. Sunday’s win over Penn State was the fourth straight victory by six points or less for the Trojans.

As the Trojans continue to take advantage of opportunities to strengthen their tournament resume through the rest of the regular season and in the Big Ten Tournament, winning close games will be key for USC to punch its ticket to the big dance.

Kam Woods Steps Up In Absence of Chad Baker-Mazara

The Trojans were without their leading scorer, guard Chad Baker-Mazara, against the Nittany Lions, which gave USC guard Kam Woods another opportunity to step up. Woods again rose to the occasion for the Trojans, scoring 13 points, nine assists, five rebounds, and four steals on 6-of-13 shooting from the field.

It was Woods’ third time in the last four games for the Trojans that he has scored in double figures. Ever since scoring 33 points in USC’s 73-72 road loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Jan. 28, Woods has proven to be a valuable player in the Trojans' last three Big Ten wins.

With several key games to end the regular season for USC, Woods looks to continue to play a role in contributing to the Trojans' clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

USC Overcomes Impressive Performances

Entering Sunday’s matchup, one of the biggest keys for the Nittany Lions to pull off the upset over the Trojans was the performance of guard Freddie Dilione V and forward Josh Reed. Dilione V is the leading scorer for the Nittany Lions this season, and Reed entered the game scoring in double figures in seven straight games.

Dilione V gave the Trojan defense trouble throughout the game, as it was a scoring battle between him and Arenas for USC. Dilione V finished the game, leading the Nittany Lions, scoring 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals on 10-of-18 shooting.

Reed added 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 8-of-11 shooting. The Trojans defense made enough plays throughout the second half, including forcing turnovers, to come away with the victory.

What’s Next For USC?

Next, USC will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, another tournament hopeful from the Big Ten, hold a 15-8 overall record and are 7-6 in conference play following an 82-61 home loss to the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.

Tip-off from Value City Arena between the Trojans and the Buckeyes is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network

