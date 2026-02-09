Eric Musselman Gets Real On Alijah Arenas' Game-Winning Shot

In a crucial game to their NCAA Tournament chances, the USC Trojans overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road. The game was a back-and-forth battle down the stretch until USC freshman guard Alijah Arenas game-winning basket in the final seconds lifted the Trojans over the Nittany Lions.

In addition to the game-winning bucket, Arenas led USC in scoring with 24 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 8-of-17 shooting from the field in the win. The Trojans have now surpassed their win total from last season, as they post an 18-6 overall record and are 7-6 in Big Ten play.

USC coach Eric Musselman got creative, going deep into the playbook to draw up the play by Arenas. Here’s what Musselman had to say about what went into the final play by Arenas that helped USC secure the win over the Nittany Lions.

What Eric Musselman Said

On What Went Into Game-Winning Play:

“We ran a little zipper with the double stagger on a side out that we’ve never worked on,” Musselman said on the Big Ten Network postgame. “It brought back memories for his dad, Gilbert. I ran that same play against the Knicks once, same result, a bucket to win.”

Alijah Arenas' Remarkable Comeback Journey

It’s been a remarkable road for Arenas to get to this point. Before USC’s season tipped off in November, there were many doubts about whether Arenas would play at all for the Trojans this year after being involved in a horrific car accident in April of 2025 and also tearing his meniscus three months later.

Arenas' recovery couldn’t have worked out better for the Trojans, as the former five-star guard looks to continue to help guide USC to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2022-23 season.

Other USC Players Step Up In Win Over Penn State

With USC guard and leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara out with a strained knee, several players stepped up in his absence. USC guard Kam Woods was one of those players who stepped up ever since his 33-point breakout game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Jan. 28, has provided a major boost for the Trojans.

In the win over the Nittany Lions, Woods scored 13 points, nine assists, five rebounds, and four steals on 6-of-13 shooting. Two other Trojans scored in double figures with USC forwards Ezra Ausar and Jacob Cofie combining for 23 points.

The win over Penn State Nittany Lions was the first of two of the Trojans' early February road trip. USC will next face off against another NCAA Tournament hopeful from the Big Ten, the Ohio State Buckeyes, on Wednesday in Columbus. The tip-off between the Trojans and the Buckeyes is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT from Value City Arena, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

