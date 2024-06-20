USC Women's Basketball: New Incoming Trojans Prospect Honors Cheryl Miller
USC women's basketball's new class has been moving in ahead of summer practices. The Trojans hold the top recruiting class in the class of 2024, with multiple five-star and four-star recruits coming to the team.
One of these new recruits and Trojans, Rian Forestier, arrived on move-in day representing one of the Trojans' greatest players of all time, forward Cheryl Miller. Forestier arrived to move-in day wearing Miller's No. 31 jersey.
"Paying tribute to the [GOAT] that came before and paved the way," Forestier said while reposting a picture of her in Miller's jersey.
During her epic career at USC, Miller led USC women's basketball to their lone two national championships. She was the Naismith Player of the Year three seasons in a row, and her number has been retired by USC. Miller also led Team USA to an olympic gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games while in college.
Forestier and the Trojans are looking to bring home a third national championship to USC, after the Trojans advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight last season. Forestier comes to USC as a four-star recruit and the No. 54 overall recruit in the country. The 5-foot-11 guard played high school basketball at Brandeis High School in Texas.
She joins a class that includes five-star recruits Kennedy Smith (No. 6 overall), Kayleigh Heckel (No. 13 overall) and Avery Howell (No. 16 overall) along with four-star recruits Forestier, Vivian Iwuchukwu, and Laura Williams.
