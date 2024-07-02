USC Women's Basketball: New Transfer Weighs in on Trojans
It's just the start of summer, but USC women's basketball is already thinking about chasing the national championship trophy next spring. The Trojans began summer practices in June, and there is no doubt what goal is on their mind heading into the 2024-25 season — win a title.
This mindset isn't just with players like JuJu Watkins and Rayah Marshall, though, who led the team to the NCAA Elite Eight last season. The newcomers are already embracing this mindset, and are chasing that championship with the team as they just start their Trojan career.
This starts with Talia Von Oelhoffen, who transferred to USC from Oregon State during the offseason. She is entering her fifth season of college basketball after four years with the Beavers, where she averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game through her career.
"I think it's just one day at a time," Von Oelhoffen said, via USC Women's Basketball on X. "Obviously we want championships, but you've got to win championships every day, so that's what we're preaching, keeping the standard where it needs to be all year and that starts in summer when we got the whole group together, so we've been working."
Oelhoffen is aware though that the championship mentality begins with their work each day in practice. The Trojans have shown this during summer practice so far, posting their 'Filthy Friday' team workouts on social media, which demonstrates the tough training and conditioning the team is working on.
Oelhoffen is one of several newcomers joining the Trojans this year. USC also added another transfer in KiKi Iriafen, and are bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation that features three five-star recruits, including the No. 6 overall recruit in the country in Kennedy Smith.
