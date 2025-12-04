USC Coaches Surge Up Best Recruiters Rank

It's official, the No. 16 USC Trojans signed their historic No.1 ranked 2026 recruiting class on Dec. 3, making them the first non-SEC program to sign a No. 1 class since Miami in 2008.

... Barring a commitment flip from Chris Henry Jr. If the 5-star receiver signs with the Oregon Ducks instead of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Ducks will move into the No. 1 spot on 247Sports rankings.

When it comes down to signing one of the most talented, and largest, recruiting classes, it takes a village. Four USC coaches make the cut of 247Sports coach recruiter rankings, all landing spots in the top 25.

Four USC Coaches Earn Top 25 Recruiter Rankings

If there's one thing that USC coach Lincoln Riley has done this season is build his staff. The Trojans improvement in key areas this year came from first year coaches, especially tight ends and inside receivers coach Chad Savage and offensive line coach Zach Hanson. Hanson has been on the USC staff for four seasons, but this year marked his first as the O-line coach.

Among the Top 25 list, four USC coaches cracked the list, with three cracking the top 10. Defensive line coach Eric Henderson comes in at No. 4, Savage at No. 7, Hanson at No. 9 and secondary's coach Doug Belk rounds it out at No. 11.

Defensive Coaches Impact On National Signing Day: Henderson, Belk

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Especially when these four coaches are in search of key players to step in when current players move on, they came up with the top ranked class. Henderson's class of defensive lineman is an elite group bound to see some playing time next year, with eight commits made up of five four-stars and three-four stars. Some of his most notable include Luke Wafle, Jaimeon Winfield and Tomuhini Topui.

Although one of USC's bigger concerns, defensively, revolved around the strength in the D-line, Henderson's incoming signee's have the size, strength and talent to tidy those issues up.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As for the Trojans secondary, another group that arguably got off to a slower start, is another position group that reeled in some of the country's most talented. With the departure of cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson out of eligibilty and Braylon Conley entering the transfer portal, Belk will turn to the incoming class and the rest of the group to continue their end of the season momentum.

Belk's class includes seven signee's with four-star's Elbert Hill IV, Brandon Lockhart, Peyton Dyer and three-stars Joshua Holland, Madden Riordan, Jayden Crowder and Malik Brooks.

Offensive Coaches Impact On National Signing Day: Savage, Hanson

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Walker Lyons (85) runs the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Savage has been a relentless recruiter all year long, and is responsible for some of their top signee's including four-star tight end Mark Bowman. Now, just one year on Riley's staff in Los Angeles, he ranks top 10 as best recruiters. Savage's class of five commits includes Bowman, four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley, four-star wide receiver Luc Weaver and three-star tight end Josiah Jefferson.

Dixon-Wyatt was previously committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, before announcing he flipped his commitment to sign with the Trojans and Savage.

If quarterback Jayden Maiava returns for one more year, or if Husan Longstreet is named starter, signee's like Bowman and Mosley will be unstoppable under a Riley offense.

If there was one large, collective takeaway from this USC season, it was the impressive and consistent performance from the Trojans O-line all season, considering the cards they were dealt.

The Trojans lost two of their key starters on the line fairly early this season, starting with Elijah Paige suffering an injury in the Michigan State game, and center Killian O'Connor in the Illinois game. That being said, this season quickly became a year proven by walk-on talent, specifically guard Kaylon Miller.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC shuffled through over 15 offensive line combinations this season, some that included center J'Onre Reed and guard Tobias Raymond shifting to tackle. On National Signing Day, Hanson helped recruit some of the nation's best, especially locally.

Hanson's signee's include seven signees with four-stars Keenyi Pepe, Vlad Dyakonov, Esun Tafa, Breck Kolojay and three-stars Kannon Smith, John Fifita and Chase Deniz. What benefits Hanson is the increase in size, with all seven commits coming in over 6-foot-4 or taller.

The Trojans No.1 recruiting class is a mix of talent and reinstilled local signee's that will add on to what Riley and Bowden are building at USC.

