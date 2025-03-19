5 Bold Predictions For Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket: South Carolina, Baylor Upsets
The 2025 NCAA Women's NCAA tournament is set to be one of the best in recent memory due to the parity amongst all teams in the bracket. Teams like the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins and South Carolina Gamecocks all have a fair shot of winning a title this season.
Here are five bold predictions for the 2025 Women's NCAA tournament.
1. USC defeats UConn in Elite Eight to set up rematch with UCLA
Despite landing one of the No. 1 seeds in the Spokane regional, the Trojans have one of the toughest paths to a Final Four appearance due to the fact UConn and Paige Bueckers stand in their way. USC defeated UConn earlier in the regular season in a 72-70 win over the Huskies on the road.
The Trojans have only gotten better since, defeating UCLA twice in the regular season and made a run to the Big Ten tournament title game before the Bruins got their revenge.
2. 12-seed Fairfield makes a run to the Sweet 16
The Fairfield Stags were one of the best stories in college basketball last season, finishing with a 31-2 record. This season, the Stags are amongst the best mid-major teams in the country and earned a 12-seed with a 28-4 record.
The Stags will have to get by a 5-seed in Kansas State in their first-round game, but have a good shot of knocking off the No. 4 team in the Big 12. If they advance, they will have to take on either 4-seed Kentucky or 13-seed Liberty, two games that will could swing in the Stags' favor.
3. 11-seed Iowa State go from First Four to Elite Eight
Iowa State opens up the tournament on Wednesday with a First Four matchup vs. 11-seed Princeton. The Cyclones are as talented as any team in the country and when their star center Audi Crooks gets hot, watch out.
Last year's tournament is where Crooks and the Cyclones broke out and it won't be any easier this year as they will have to take down 6-seed Michigan in the first round game and potentially 3-seed Notre Dame in the second round, but this could be the year where they make another breakout run
4. 13-seed Grand Canyon upsets 4-seed Baylor
Last year, the mid-major darling of college basketball was the Stags with their 30-win season. This season Grand Canyon comes in as a 13-seed with a 32-2 record coming out of the Western Athletic Conference. The Lopes are coached by Molly Miller, who is considered a true rising star in the profession.
GCU hasn't lost a game since Nov. 18. Coming into their fir are riding a 30-game winning streak. Baylor had a really good season, finishing second in the Big 12, but the Lopes are too hot not to take in this game.
5. Texas defeats South Carolina in Final Four in a battle of 1-seeds
South Carolina is synonymous with success in college basketball. However, this is the season where the Texas Longhorns finally break through and make it to the championship game since 1986, where the Longhorns won it all.
Texas finished atop of arguably the most competitive conference in the country, the Big 12, and will undoubtedly need to bring their best to defeat Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks.