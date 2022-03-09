USC's Drake Jackson Sends Powerful Message To NFL Decision Makers

USC outside linebacker Drake Jackson is gearing up for the 2022 NFL Draft. Jackson spent three seasons with the Trojans and recorded 103 total tackles, two interceptions and 12.5 sacks during his career. The 6'4", 250-pound edge spoke with reporters at the NFL Combine and revealed why he 'can do it all'.

"I take the most pride in that because me and my dad, we harped on that ever since I was a little kid on being the most versatile and being able to do it all in case some team needed something different. I feel like I got it all."

Jackson also revealed what he wants NFL teams to know about him ahead of the draft.

"I want them to know I can do anything. I'm a freak. I love to do it all. It doesn't matter what it is. if I can't do it, I'll work to do it."

Jackson declared for the NFL Draft on Jan. 1.

"I am beyond blessed to have had the opportunity to compete as a Trojan!" Jackson wrote on Instagram. "There is nothing like wearing that Cardinal and Gold."

Here is NFL Draft Bible's evaluation of Jackson:

"To stand out during a pandemic while adapting to a new playing weight, position and defensive coordinator is no easy feat. For that reason, Drake Jackson’s 2020 campaign established him as one of the top players in the nation. The talented pass rusher boasts special lateral agility and change of direction ability.

The Trojan star is difficult to touch when he employs head fakes, jab steps and body language to force an offensive lineman into false steps.

What’s more, Jackson has fluid hips and powerful bend to work through half-man engagement. Moreover, the California native has impressive power and leg drive. Jackson enhances his well-rounded skill set with long arms and an advanced understanding of leverage.

He often initiates contact with active, refined and accurate hands; further, he exhibits a varied pass-rush arsenal.

The star pass rusher has the length to manage distance and control the nature of engagement (half-man versus full-man). By consistently lowering his pad level, the USC defender reduces blockable surface area and substantially improves his functional power.

As a pass rusher, Jackson has the all-around athletic profile to threaten the outside and inside tracks. Against the run, the Trojan standout has the strength to bench press, anchor down, fill space and fill.

Jackson even has sufficient spatial awareness to operate in zone coverage; conversely, he has the requisite movement skills to handle man responsibilities underneath.

Jackson’s all-around skill set gives him the versatility to play 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end at the next level."

