USC Fans Will Love Makai Lemon's Latest NFL Draft Projection

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is tabbed as one of the best receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft class and is expected be off the board in the first round.

Lemon was USC's strongest receiver and deemed the best in the Big Ten, leading the Power Four conferences in receiving yards. He won the Biletnikoff Award, given to college football's most outstanding receiver in the country. The former Trojans slot receiver now heads to the NFL stage, and NBC Sports analyst Eric Froton predicted that Lemon lands with the Baltimore Ravens.

Why Makai Lemon To Baltimore Makes Sense

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Froton recently compiled an NFL Mock Draft listing his picks first round predictions after the news of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore returning for the 2026 season. For Lemon, he's predicted to be drafted by the Baltimore Ravens as the 14th overall pick.

The Ravens are led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner and a first round draft pick out out of Louisville. Jackson is surrounded by receivers like Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins and Rashad Batemen. Adding Lemon to the mix would bring a young edge, and a star in the slot.

Flowers has been in Baltimore for three seasons, and has propelled the Ravens to some of their most notable wins, including two AFC Divisional appearances. He finished with 1,211 receiving yards and five touchdowns, his best season since being in Baltimore. Next to Flowers is Hopkins, a veteran receiver who completed his first season in Baltimore, but only finished with 330 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

What should be noted is that Jackson was not healthy all year, and missed multiple games due to hamstring and back issues, and finished the year with his lowest passing and rushing yards since the 2022 season. However, a healthy Jackson in Baltimore is dangerous, and has proved that with his 4,000+ passing yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 2024.

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

If Lemon does go back east to the Ravens, Baltimore and Jackson are getting an athletic receiver who makes just about any catch look easy, and will move the chains on any given play. Lemon would be someone that could bolster their air-raid offense in 2026.

Makai Lemon and Lamar Jackson Connection Could Be Dangerous

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Especially after a barely winning record of 9-8 and eliminated from the Playoffs, the 2026 turnaround is what Jackson needs. Although Baltimore is out of a head coach after releasing former head coach John Harbaugh, adding a receiver like Lemon could be a perfect start to strengthening their offense, and their passing game.

Trojan fans saw Lemon's strengths through every game he played this season, he's a smaller-framed receiver with an impressive yard-after-catch ability and runs routes that put him in a position to move the chains. With Jackson, his dual-threat ability and his efficiency as a quarterback could pair up well with Lemon.

NFL teams need to do everything in their power to keep Makai Lemon away from Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan.



I see a little Puka Nacua with a touch of Christian McCaffrey sprinkled in. pic.twitter.com/dbzePzNME3 — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) January 15, 2026

Froton's analysis for Lemon comes from checking a lot of boxes, making him an attractive receiver among many NFL scouts.

"With 11 TDs, a balanced alignment profile, and strong advanced metrics, Lemon checked the production, efficiency, and technical boxes scouts love — projecting comfortably as a future NFL slot-plus separator with downfield capability," Froton wrote in his NFL Mock Draft.

Lemon finished the season with 1,156 receiving yards on 79 receptions and 17 total touchdowns. He became USC's second Biletnikoff winner, unanimous All-American honors and the Polynesian Player of the Year.

