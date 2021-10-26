    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    10 Things To Know: USC vs. Arizona

    Trojans vs. Wildcats
    Author:

    USC welcomes the Arizona Wildcats to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, October 30 for their eighth game of the 2021 season. Here are 10 things to know about USC vs. Arizona.

    USATSI_15200494

    No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

    USC leads the all-time-series 35-8 against Arizona. The Trojans have won the past eight matchups, and lost only twice to the Wildcats since 2001.   

    No. 2 - RECORDS

    The Trojans hold an overall record of 3-4 after a road loss to Notre Dame. The Wildcats are 0-7 under new head coach Jedd Fisch

    No. 3 - GAME INFO

    Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

    Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021

    Venue: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

    Location: Los Angeles, California

    Network: ESPNU or ESPN2

    No. 5 - LAST MEETING

    Recommended Articles

    The last time these two teams met was back in 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. No. 20 ranked USC defeated the unranked Wildcats 34-30, in a dramatic fourth quarter victory.

    No. 6 - LOSING WILDCATS

    Jedd Fisch has yet to win a game in his first season as head coach with Arizona. Last weekend's loss to Washington added to the 19 consecutive game losing streak for U of A, which dates back to mid-2019.

    No. 7 - USC STRUGGLES AT HOME

    The Trojans have struggled playing at home this year, losing all but one of their 2021 contests. USC started off the season strong defeating San Jose State in week 1, but since lost to Stanford, Oregon State and Utah in the Coliseum. 

    No. 8 - BETTING ODDS

    SI SportsBook

    SI SportsBook

    No. 9 - PASS OFFENSE VS. PASS DEFENSE

    The USC Trojans currently have the No. 13 ranked passing offense, and will go head-to-head against the Arizona Wildcats who have the No. 13 passing defense.

    No. 10 - FUN FACT

    Saturday's game is also Homecoming weekend for the USC Trojans. USC has a 65-27-4 record in its Homecoming games, dating back to 1924.    

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_15200483
    Football

    10 Things To Know: USC vs. Arizona

    44 seconds ago
    USATSI_16978967
    Football

    Steelers Mike Tomlin Shuts Down USC Rumors: 'That's a Joke'

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16925712
    Football

    Here's Why James Franklin Would Pick USC Over Texas Tech

    3 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.44.45 AM
    Recruiting

    USC Gains and Loses Commitments on Monday

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_13507931
    Football

    USC Falls Behind UCLA in SI's Week 9 Power Rankings

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16978935
    Football

    Mike Tomlin to USC? Twitter Reacts

    Oct 25, 2021
    USATSI_11440375
    Football

    Insider Reveals 'Frontrunner' Deadline for USC Job Vacancy

    Oct 25, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.27.04 PM
    Football

    Injury Update: USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart

    Oct 25, 2021