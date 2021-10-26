10 Things To Know: USC vs. Arizona

USC welcomes the Arizona Wildcats to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, October 30 for their eighth game of the 2021 season. Here are 10 things to know about USC vs. Arizona.

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

USC leads the all-time-series 35-8 against Arizona. The Trojans have won the past eight matchups, and lost only twice to the Wildcats since 2001.

No. 2 - RECORDS

The Trojans hold an overall record of 3-4 after a road loss to Notre Dame. The Wildcats are 0-7 under new head coach Jedd Fisch.

No. 3 - GAME INFO

Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Venue: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

Network: ESPNU or ESPN2

No. 5 - LAST MEETING

The last time these two teams met was back in 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. No. 20 ranked USC defeated the unranked Wildcats 34-30, in a dramatic fourth quarter victory.

No. 6 - LOSING WILDCATS

Jedd Fisch has yet to win a game in his first season as head coach with Arizona. Last weekend's loss to Washington added to the 19 consecutive game losing streak for U of A, which dates back to mid-2019.

No. 7 - USC STRUGGLES AT HOME

The Trojans have struggled playing at home this year, losing all but one of their 2021 contests. USC started off the season strong defeating San Jose State in week 1, but since lost to Stanford, Oregon State and Utah in the Coliseum.

No. 8 - BETTING ODDS

SI SportsBook

No. 9 - PASS OFFENSE VS. PASS DEFENSE

The USC Trojans currently have the No. 13 ranked passing offense, and will go head-to-head against the Arizona Wildcats who have the No. 13 passing defense.

No. 10 - FUN FACT

Saturday's game is also Homecoming weekend for the USC Trojans. USC has a 65-27-4 record in its Homecoming games, dating back to 1924.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube