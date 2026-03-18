Joel Klatt Makes True Feelings Known On USC Trojans

The USC Trojans have sparked conversation around the college football offseason as a team of destiny in coach Lincoln Riley's fifth year leading the program. The upward trajectory comes from a multitude of factors across the entire program.

For college football analyst Joel Klatt, USC has the tools to be dangerous on both sides of the ball. His reasons span across defensive coordinator Gary Patterson's direction and the chance to develop a wide receiver similar to former Trojam Makai Lemon this season.

Joel Klatt Sees a Makai Lemon-Like Receiver in USC's Future

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Joel Klatt emcees the Holiday Bowl trophy presentation at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans enter the 2026 season without their best receivers in former wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Lemon. Lemon was a true testament to what a talented USC wide receiver is and is a probable first-round NFL Draft pick, and Lane has continued to grow his stock with his impressive NFL Combine and USC Pro Day performances.

Now, the challenge begins for Riley: Who is going to fill the shoes of Lemon and Lane? Klatt made his case with Riley's ability to develop, rather than name-call a USC wide receiver worth the starting job.

"Then it's not just about Makai Lemon and the wide receiver position, it's about bringing in a Hall of Fame, former head coach to be your defensive coordinator."



More from @joelklatt on why he's "optimistic" on USC. pic.twitter.com/TELruYCtVz — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) March 13, 2026

"…I’ve always seen Lincoln Riley develop wide receivers. So, as good as Makai Lemon was, and he was great, I think that they're going to have the ability to replace him with someone that can maybe not be him, but close," Klatt said on The Joel Klatt Show.

Riley's history with wide receivers spans across current NFL greats like Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison and Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola. Based on his resume, Riley has a way with developing pass-catching standouts.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

What he has now is a returning starter in Tanook Hines and freshmen Trent Mosley, Ethan "Boobie" Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt on his roster. Hines was a talented receiver all of the 2025 season, but his late bloom against Oregon reminded fans why he earned a starting role as a true freshman. Mosley has emerged as a standout freshman through a short spring ball period.

With quarterback Jayden Maiava returning, the offense has their main point of continuity. However, building chemistry with the receivers remains a priority.

New Defensive Era In South Central

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While the offseason brings a lot of roster turnover, the coaching staff turnover remained a large point of focus for Riley and his current staff. What they came up with was adding Patterson to the staff.

Patterson, a newly inducted College Football Hall of Fame coach, brings years of head coaching experience and a sharp defensive mind to the game. Patterson coached 21 seasons as TCU's head coach and remains the winningnest head coach in their program history.

Klatt emphasized his excitement for the Trojans defense now that Patterson is at the helm, noting that his Hall of Fame honors makes him an exciting fit for Riley's staff.

"But then it's not just about Makai Lemon in the wide receiver position. It's about bringing in a Hall of Fame former head coach to be your defensive coordinator," Klatt said. "That is wild, and I cannot wait to see how it works out. Gary Patterson, former coach at TCU, coming in to be the defensive coordinator at USC."

The Trojans’ defense was a concern for many USC fans last season, especially after losses like their overtime defeat to TCU in December and a walk-off field goal loss to Illinois in September. Patterson's expertise with the 4-2-5 defense will be something to look forward to, as USC looks to clinch their first ever College Football Playoff berth this fall.

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